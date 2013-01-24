Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Extra airflow for baby's skin
Philips Avent orthodontic, collapsible and symmetrical nipples respect the natural development of baby's palate, teeth and gums . All Philips Avent pacifiers are made of silicone and are taste and odor-free.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Extra airflow for baby's skin
Philips Avent orthodontic, collapsible and symmetrical nipples respect the natural development of baby's palate, teeth and gums . All Philips Avent pacifiers are made of silicone and are taste and odor-free.
Extra airflow for baby's skin
Philips Avent orthodontic, collapsible and symmetrical nipples respect the natural development of baby's palate, teeth and gums . All Philips Avent pacifiers are made of silicone and are taste and odor-free.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Extra airflow for baby's skin
Philips Avent orthodontic, collapsible and symmetrical nipples respect the natural development of baby's palate, teeth and gums . All Philips Avent pacifiers are made of silicone and are taste and odor-free.
Freeflow pacifier
Philips shop price
Total:
Philips Avent flat, drop-shaped symmetrical nipples respect the natural development of your baby's palate, teeth and gums, even if the pacifier ends upside-down in the mouth.
For easy removal of the Philips Avent pacifier at any time
To keep sterilized nipples hygienic.
Country of origin
Development stages
What is included
What is included
Features