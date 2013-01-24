Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    Avent Freeflow pacifier

    SCF197/05
    Avent
    • Extra airflow for baby's skin Extra airflow for baby's skin Extra airflow for baby's skin
      Avent Freeflow pacifier

      SCF197/05

      Extra airflow for baby's skin

      Philips Avent orthodontic, collapsible and symmetrical nipples respect the natural development of baby's palate, teeth and gums . All Philips Avent pacifiers are made of silicone and are taste and odor-free.

      Avent Freeflow pacifier

      Extra airflow for baby's skin

      Philips Avent orthodontic, collapsible and symmetrical nipples respect the natural development of baby's palate, teeth and gums . All Philips Avent pacifiers are made of silicone and are taste and odor-free.

        Extra airflow for baby's skin

        Freeflow shield and bright, colorful designs

        • 6-18m
        • Orthodontic & BPA-Free
        • Extra airflow for baby's skin
        • 2-pack
        Orthodontic, symmetrical collapsible nipple

        Orthodontic, symmetrical collapsible nipple

        Philips Avent flat, drop-shaped symmetrical nipples respect the natural development of your baby's palate, teeth and gums, even if the pacifier ends upside-down in the mouth.

        Security ring handle

        Security ring handle

        For easy removal of the Philips Avent pacifier at any time

        Snap on hygienic cap

        Snap on hygienic cap

        To keep sterilized nipples hygienic.

        Can be sterilized

        Can be sterilized

        Dishwasher Safe

        Dishwasher Safe

        Technical Specifications

        • Country of origin

          England
          Yes

        • Development stages

          Stage
          6-18 months

        • What is included

          Snap-on hygienic cap
          2  pcs

        • What is included

          Silicone Pacifier
          2  pcs

        • Features

          Can be sterilized
          Yes
          BPA-Free
          Yes
          Helps to comfort your baby
          Yes
          Hygienic cap
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

            • Do not tie pacifier around child's neck as it presents a strangulation danger.

