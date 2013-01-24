Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
FR
1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 30 day return guarantee

    • Free shipping on orders over $50

    • Free return

    Mother and child care

    AVENT Trainer Handles

    SCF242
    AVENT
    Find support for this product
    Overall Rating / 5
    • For independent drinking For independent drinking For independent drinking
      -{discount-value}

      AVENT Trainer Handles

      SCF242
      Find support for this product

      For independent drinking

      The trainer handles fit Philips AVENT cups SCF242/00, to help independent drinking at every stage.They are self locating so they are always in line with the spout. They are easy to fit and remove so cups can be used with or without handles.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      AVENT Trainer Handles

      For independent drinking

      The trainer handles fit Philips AVENT cups SCF242/00, to help independent drinking at every stage.They are self locating so they are always in line with the spout. They are easy to fit and remove so cups can be used with or without handles.

      Similar products

      See all toddler-feeding

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Trainer Handles

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        For independent drinking

        Interchangeable

        Spouts and handles can be used with all Philips AVENT Bottles and Cups

        Easy to fit and remove

        Cups can be used with or without handles

        Technical Specifications

        • Country of origin

          China
          Yes

        • What is included

          Handle
          2  pcs

        • Development stages

          Stages
          4 months +

        • Weight and dimensions

          F-box dimensions
          70 (D) X 126 (W) X 167 (H)  mm
          Net product dimensions excl. attachments
          70 (D) X 126 (W) X 70 (H)  mm
          No. of F-boxes in A-box
          6  pcs
          Product weight
          0.011  kg

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Extended warranty on selected products

            Easy access to product support

            Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            About Philips
            Contact Philips