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  • Comfortable through the night
  • Comfortable through the night
  • Comfortable through the night
  • Comfortable through the night
  • Comfortable through the night
  • Comfortable through the night

Discontinued

Philips AventDisposable breast pads

SCF253/20

3
| (2) Reviews

1 award

Comfortable through the night
Unique Philips AVENT breast pads SCF253/20 specially designed to help you stay dry and comfortable while sleeping.
See all benefits
Compatible products
Manual breast pump with bottle

Manual breast pump with bottle

SCF330/30

Large massage cushion

Large massage cushion

SCF167/01

Breast pads for night time

Comfortable through the night

  • 20 night pads

Overnight protection

Overnight protection

The Philips Avent breast pads have wider shape and thicker core for added absorbency. Double adhesive strips to secure the pad in place.

All-round leakage barrier

All-round leakage barrier

Designed for extra protection when lying down.

Ultra dry

Ultra dry

The Philips Avent breast pads have multiple layers for super absorbancy.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

  • Award image AWARD-612375

Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.0

of 5

2

Reviews

4
3
2

28/11/2012

US

US

Great product

I have been using these since my daughter was a few weeks old, she is now 7 months, and I love them. I tried a bunch of different ones when my daughter was born and these were the best I found. They are comfy and keep me from leaking everywhere at night. I am a heavy leaker, have been since day one, and I have only soaked through these a handful of times. I love that they have a bit of a contour that keeps my nipples from being smushed.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF253/20 Disposable breast pads

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF253/20 Disposable breast pads

22/06/2012

US

US

New but definitely NOT improved

I used Avent disposable nursing pads with my first child 4 yrs ago. I absolutely LOVED the softness, comfort, & thickness of the pads & recommeded them to all the moms I knew. So I naturally was going to use this product again when I had my second child who is 11 weeks old. I was so disappointed in this "new and improved" product that I was trying to convince myself it was another brand I had used 4 yrs ago. Sadly, it was the same brand but now a worse product. The new pads are folded in the center, causing a crease that does not have any padding where it's most needed. The regular & night pads are both thin. I can't even stand to wear them if I'm having a tender/soreness day. I do not recommend this new brand at all. And unfortunately, the only brand that I have found as of now to compare to the wonderful product Avent had 4 yrs ago is from Curad, & it is not sold in any of the local stores where I live.

This review was made for SCF253/20 Disposable breast pads

This review was made for SCF253/20 Disposable breast pads

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