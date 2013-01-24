Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Home
$

Search terms

EN
FR
1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 30 day return guarantee

    • Free shipping on orders over $50

    • Free return

    Bottle warmers & sterilizers

    Philips Avent

    Electric Bottle and Baby Food Warmer

    SCF255/33
    Avent
    Overall Rating / 5
    Avent
    • Fast and safe warming without hot spots Fast and safe warming without hot spots Fast and safe warming without hot spots
      -{discount-value}

      Philips Avent Electric Bottle and Baby Food Warmer

      SCF255/33
      Overall Rating / 5

      Fast and safe warming without hot spots

      The fast, safe way to warm expressed milk and baby food, the Philips AVENT Electric feeding bottle and Baby Food Warmer warms 125ml/4oz milk at room temperature in around 4 minutes. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Philips Avent Electric Bottle and Baby Food Warmer

      Fast and safe warming without hot spots

      The fast, safe way to warm expressed milk and baby food, the Philips AVENT Electric feeding bottle and Baby Food Warmer warms 125ml/4oz milk at room temperature in around 4 minutes. See all benefits

      Fast and safe warming without hot spots

      The fast, safe way to warm expressed milk and baby food, the Philips AVENT Electric feeding bottle and Baby Food Warmer warms 125ml/4oz milk at room temperature in around 4 minutes. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Philips Avent Electric Bottle and Baby Food Warmer

      Fast and safe warming without hot spots

      The fast, safe way to warm expressed milk and baby food, the Philips AVENT Electric feeding bottle and Baby Food Warmer warms 125ml/4oz milk at room temperature in around 4 minutes. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all baby-bottle-warmers

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        See all parts and accessories

        Electric Bottle and Baby Food Warmer

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Fast and safe warming without hot spots

        Baby bottles ready in as little as 4 minutes

        • 110V
        Just add water and select setting

        Just add water and select setting

        With the Philips Avent Electric Baby food and Bottle Warmer preparing for feeding is quick and hassle-free. Just add water and select the setting. The baby bottle warmer warms 125ml / 4oz of milk at room temperature in around 4 minutes

        No hot spots so safe for baby

        No hot spots so safe for baby

        The Philips Avent Electric Bottle and Baby Food Warmer provides you with a safe way to prepare your baby's feed. It heats the feed gently and evenly, ensuring that there are no hot spots.

        Fits all Avent Bottles, Magic Cups and food jars

        Fits all Avent Bottles, Magic Cups and food jars

        Technical Specifications

        • Power

          Voltage
          110  V

        • Weight and dimensions

          Weight
          665  g
          Dimensions
          160 (H), 140 (W), 130 (L)  mm

        • Country of origin

          England
          Yes

        • What is included

          Bottle and baby food warmer
          1  pcs

        • Development stages

          Stages
          • 0 - 6 months
          • 6 - 12 months

        • Compatibility

          Philips-Avent range compatible
          All bottles, magic cups & jars

        • Design

          Easy to use
          Set easy modes with dial knob

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Accessories for this product

        See all parts and accessories

          Suggested products

            Recently viewed products

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              • Bottle not included with this product

              Subscribe  to our newsletter

              Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

              Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

              Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

              Discover 
              MyPhilips

              Extended warranty on selected products

              Easy access to product support

              Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

              Register now

              Payment

              We accept the following payment methods:
              Visa - payment method
              MasterCard - payment method

              Quick links

              Frequently asked questions
              Terms and conditions
              Search order
              Returns, exchanges & replacements
              About Philips
              Contact Philips