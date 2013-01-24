Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Home
$

Search terms

EN
FR
1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 30 day return guarantee

    • Free shipping on orders over $50

    • Free return

    Bottle warmers & sterilizers

    Philips Avent

    Digital Bottle and Baby Food Warmer

    SCF260/11
    Avent
    Overall Rating / 5
    Avent
    • Fast, intelligent warming Fast, intelligent warming Fast, intelligent warming
      -{discount-value}

      Philips Avent Digital Bottle and Baby Food Warmer

      SCF260/11
      Overall Rating / 5

      Fast, intelligent warming

      The new Digital Bottle and Baby Food Warmer makes it easy to warm baby's feed quickly and safely. The advanced technology automatically calculates the warming time. Just select a few starting options and let the Bottle Warmer do the rest. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Philips Avent Digital Bottle and Baby Food Warmer

      Fast, intelligent warming

      The new Digital Bottle and Baby Food Warmer makes it easy to warm baby's feed quickly and safely. The advanced technology automatically calculates the warming time. Just select a few starting options and let the Bottle Warmer do the rest. See all benefits

      Fast, intelligent warming

      The new Digital Bottle and Baby Food Warmer makes it easy to warm baby's feed quickly and safely. The advanced technology automatically calculates the warming time. Just select a few starting options and let the Bottle Warmer do the rest. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Philips Avent Digital Bottle and Baby Food Warmer

      Fast, intelligent warming

      The new Digital Bottle and Baby Food Warmer makes it easy to warm baby's feed quickly and safely. The advanced technology automatically calculates the warming time. Just select a few starting options and let the Bottle Warmer do the rest. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all baby-bottle-warmers

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        See all parts and accessories

        Digital Bottle and Baby Food Warmer

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Fast, intelligent warming

        Ultra fast, multiple warming options

        • 110V
        iQ Technology- Responding intelligently to meet your needs

        iQ Technology- Responding intelligently to meet your needs

        Philips Avent iQ products with advanced technology are intelligent and responsive – designed to make feeding and caring for your baby easier.

        Heats safely and evenly

        Heats safely and evenly

        Feeds are heated evenly without hot spots. Automatic shut-off means no risk of overheating.

        Digital display keeps you informed

        Easy to use digital display keeps you informed throughout the warming cycle.

        Ideal for all types of feed

        For milk and baby food from the fridge, freezer or at room temperature. Fits all Avent Bottles, VIA Cups and baby food jars. **

        Ultra fast, all-purpose

        Simply select from a few options and the iQ technology calculates the warming time to heat your baby’s feed gently and evenly – every time.

        Technical Specifications

        • Power

          Voltage
          110  V

        • Country of origin

          England
          Yes

        • What is included

          Bottle and baby food warmer
          1  pcs
          Airflex Natural Feeding Bottle (260 ml/ 9 oz)
          1  pcs
          Weaning spoon
          1  pcs
          Extra soft slow flow nipple
          1  pcs

        • Development stages

          Stages
          • 0 - 6 months
          • 6 - 12 months

        • Compatibility

          Compatible with:
          All Philips AVENT Bottles, Magic Cups, and baby food jars. Exception: not recommended for use with 11oz/330ml PP semi-transparent Philips AVENT bottle.

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Accessories for this product

        See all parts and accessories

          Suggested products

            Recently viewed products

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              • * Exception: not recommended for use with 11oz/330ml PP semi-transparent Philips AVENT bottle.

              Subscribe  to our newsletter

              Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

              Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

              Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

              Discover 
              MyPhilips

              Extended warranty on selected products

              Easy access to product support

              Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

              Register now

              Payment

              We accept the following payment methods:
              Visa - payment method
              MasterCard - payment method

              Quick links

              Frequently asked questions
              Terms and conditions
              Search order
              About Philips
              Contact Philips