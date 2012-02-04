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  • Ultra fast and convenient
  • Ultra fast and convenient
  • Ultra fast and convenient

Discontinued

Philips AventMicrowave Steam Sterilizer

SCF271/07

4.7
| (3) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

1 award

Ultra fast and convenient
Philips Avent SCF271/07 Microwave Steam Sterilizer's lightweight, compact design makes it ideal for sterilizing feeding bottles in and out of the home. Contents remain sterile for up to 24 hours if lid is unopened.
See all benefits

Sterilizes 6 feeding bottles in 2 minutes

Ultra fast and convenient

Ultra fast, easy to use

Ultra fast, easy to use

Just add water, load and place in the microwave for 2 min. 2 min at 1100-1850 Watt, 4 min at 850-1000 Watt, 6 min at 500-850 Watt.

Compact and lightweight

Compact and lightweight

Fits most microwaves. Convenient for travel.

Ideal for home and travel

Ideal for home and travel

Technical Specifications

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Awards

  • Award image AWARD-612375

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.7

of 5

3

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

04/02/2012

US

US

Great product!!!

Easy to use. Very convenient and reasonably priced.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF271/07 Microwave Steam Sterilizer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF271/07 Microwave Steam Sterilizer

30/07/2011

US

US

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF271/07 Microwave Steam Sterilizer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF271/07 Microwave Steam Sterilizer

17/06/2012

US

US

Excellent product designed for efficiency.

Easy to use, designed flawlessly to function without issue. A great product that can handle allot of use.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF271/07 Microwave Steam Sterilizer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF271/07 Microwave Steam Sterilizer

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