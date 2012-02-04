2 year warranty
Discontinued
4.7
of 5
3
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Shell30
04/02/2012
US
Great product!!!
Easy to use. Very convenient and reasonably priced.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF271/07 Microwave Steam Sterilizer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF271/07 Microwave Steam Sterilizer
30/07/2011
US
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF271/07 Microwave Steam Sterilizer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF271/07 Microwave Steam Sterilizer
Alpo44
17/06/2012
US
Excellent product designed for efficiency.
Easy to use, designed flawlessly to function without issue. A great product that can handle allot of use.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF271/07 Microwave Steam Sterilizer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF271/07 Microwave Steam Sterilizer