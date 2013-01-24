Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    Bottle warmers & sterilizers

    Philips Avent

    Electric Steam Sterilizer

    SCF274/30
    Avent
    Overall Rating / 5
    Avent
    • Fast and easy to use Fast and easy to use Fast and easy to use
      Philips Avent Electric Steam Sterilizer

      SCF274/30
      Overall Rating / 5

      Fast and easy to use

      This steriliser is simple and straightforward to use right from the start. At the touch of a button it will sterilise your bottles and accessories in only 8 minutes.

      Philips Avent Electric Steam Sterilizer

      Fast and easy to use

      This steriliser is simple and straightforward to use right from the start. At the touch of a button it will sterilise your bottles and accessories in only 8 minutes. See all benefits

      Fast and easy to use

      This steriliser is simple and straightforward to use right from the start. At the touch of a button it will sterilise your bottles and accessories in only 8 minutes. See all benefits

      Philips Avent Electric Steam Sterilizer

      Fast and easy to use

      This steriliser is simple and straightforward to use right from the start. At the touch of a button it will sterilise your bottles and accessories in only 8 minutes. See all benefits

        Fast and easy to use

        One touch operation

        • 110V
        Holds up to six Philips Avent Bottles

        Holds up to six Philips Avent Bottles

        The sterilizer has a smart design that takes up little space in your kitchen, yet still fits six Philips Avent Bottles or two Philips Avent Breast Pumps. The two baskets inside can clip together to form a dishwasher basket, which makes pre-cleaning of smaller items like soothers and nipples much easier.

        Just add water, load and switch on

        Just add water, load and switch on

        The Philips Avent Electric Sterilizer is very easy to use. Just add water, load the sterilizer with the contents you would like to sterilize and switch it on.

        Contents are sterile and ready to use in approx. 8 minutes

        Contents are sterile and ready to use in approx. 8 minutes

        With the Philips Avent Electric Sterilizer you can sterilize contents in as little as 8 minutes

        Contents remains sterile for up to 6 hours if unopened

        Contents remains sterile for up to 6 hours if unopened

        Once the sterilization cycle has been completed, the contents inside the Philips Avent Electric Sterilizer will remain sterile for up to 6 hours if the lid is unopened.

        Extra protection through natural steam sterilization

        Sterilizing is all about protecting your baby from particularly harmful milk bacteria until his immune system is strong enough. The Philips Avent Sterilizer uses the hospital method of steam sterilization, which is quick, easy, and efficient, with no chemicals involved.

        Technical Specifications

        • Weight and dimensions

          Dimensions
          313 (H), 235 (W), 235 (L)  mm
          Weight
          1.575  kg

        • Country of origin

          England
          Yes

        • What is included

          Tongs
          1  pcs

        • Power

          Voltage
          110  V

        • Development stages

          Stages
          0 - 6 months

