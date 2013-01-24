Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Home
$

Search terms

EN
FR
1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 30 day return guarantee

    • Free shipping on orders over $50

    • Free return

    Bottle warmers & sterilizers

    AVENT 24 Hour Steam Steriliser

    SCF276/01
    AVENT
    • Keeps contents sterile night and day Keeps contents sterile night and day Keeps contents sterile night and day
      -{discount-value}

      AVENT 24 Hour Steam Steriliser

      SCF276/01

      Keeps contents sterile night and day

      The easiest way to sterilise is with the Philips AVENT 24 Hour Steriliser. It keeps contents sterile for 24 hours and the digital display tells you when it is time to re-sterilise. Includes 2 AVENT Feeding Bottles and handy accessories.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      AVENT 24 Hour Steam Steriliser

      Keeps contents sterile night and day

      The easiest way to sterilise is with the Philips AVENT 24 Hour Steriliser. It keeps contents sterile for 24 hours and the digital display tells you when it is time to re-sterilise. Includes 2 AVENT Feeding Bottles and handy accessories.

      Keeps contents sterile night and day

      The easiest way to sterilise is with the Philips AVENT 24 Hour Steriliser. It keeps contents sterile for 24 hours and the digital display tells you when it is time to re-sterilise. Includes 2 AVENT Feeding Bottles and handy accessories.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      AVENT 24 Hour Steam Steriliser

      Keeps contents sterile night and day

      The easiest way to sterilise is with the Philips AVENT 24 Hour Steriliser. It keeps contents sterile for 24 hours and the digital display tells you when it is time to re-sterilise. Includes 2 AVENT Feeding Bottles and handy accessories.

      Similar products

      See all baby-bottle-sterilizers

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        See all parts and accessories

        24 Hour Steam Steriliser

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Keeps contents sterile night and day

        Add or remove items at any time

        Sterile contents, even if you open the lid

        Sterile contents, even if you open the lid

        This advanced steriliser makes sure you always have a sterile bottle at hand by keeping contents sterile for 24 hours. It will automatically re-sterilise the contents every 6 hours. With the handy pause button you can also add or remove items at any time and the 24 Hour Steriliser will automatically re-sterilise the contents.

        Advanced digital display and sound alerts

        Advanced digital display and sound alerts

        The display and sound alerts tell you when sterilisation is complete and how long items will remain sterile. The display also lets you know when you have filled the steriliser with too little or too much water, so you can always be sure that sterilising has been completed accurately and reliably.

        Just add water once a day

        Just add water once a day

        Aside from its advanced functionality, the 24 Hour Steriliser is simple and straightforward to use. Just add water, load the steriliser with your bottles, breast pump, or accessories, and select the mode. Mode 1 lets you run a single sterilising cycle, which is useful when you want to take all the items out in one go. Mode 2 is for 24 hour sterilising, which is very convenient when you want to leave the items in the steriliser overnight or when you want to take out only one bottle for every feed. No matter what your routine will be, this steriliser will make the daily sterilising chore easier.

        Holds up to six Philips AVENT Bottles

        Holds up to six Philips AVENT Bottles

        The steriliser has a smart design that takes up little space in your kitchen, yet still fits six Philips AVENT Bottles or two Philips AVENT Breast Pumps. The two baskets inside can clip together to form a dishwasher basket, which makes pre-cleaning of smaller items like soothers and teats much easier.

        Contents are sterile and ready to use in approx. 6 min.

        Contents are sterile and ready to use in approx. 6 min.

        The advantage of steam sterilisation is that it is much quicker (and safer) than the traditional method of boiling bottles in a pan on the stove. The 24 Hour Steriliser takes as little as 6 minutes to sterilise a full load of 6 bottles, teats, and dome caps.

        Extra protection through natural steam sterilisation

        Extra protection through natural steam sterilisation

        Sterilising is all about protecting your baby from particularly harmful milk bacteria until his immune system is strong enough. The Philips AVENT Steriliser uses the hospital method of steam sterilisation, which is quick, easy, and efficient, with no chemicals involved.

        Technical Specifications

        • Weight and dimensions

          Dimensions
          320 (H), 230 (W), 230 (L)  mm
          Weight
          1.47  kg

        • Country of origin

          England
          Yes

        • What is included

          Tongs
          1  pcs
          Newborn Pacifier
          1  pcs
          Measuring jug
          1  pcs
          Bottle and nipple brush
          1  pcs
          Extra soft Newborn Flow Nipple
          2  pcs
          Extra Durable Feeding Bottle
          • 125ml/4oz
          • 260ml/9oz

        • Power

          Voltage
          220-240  V

        • Development stages

          Stages
          0 - 6 months

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Accessories for this product

        See all parts and accessories

          Suggested products

            Recently viewed products

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              Subscribe  to our newsletter

              Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

              Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

              Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

              Discover 
              MyPhilips

              Extended warranty on selected products

              Easy access to product support

              Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

              Register now

              Payment

              We accept the following payment methods:
              Visa - payment method
              MasterCard - payment method

              Quick links

              Frequently asked questions
              Terms and conditions
              Search order
              Returns, exchanges & replacements
              About Philips
              Contact Philips