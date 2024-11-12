2 year warranty
Discontinued
Lets your baby’s skin breathe
6-18m
Orthodontic & BPA-Free
2-pack
ultra air is designed to allow maximum air flow, so your baby's sensitive skin can breathe.
Your little one's skin stays drier while soothing, thanks to this pacifier's breathable design which creates a maximum air flow.
The ultra air shield is lightweight and features rounded edges for your baby's comfort.
4.6
of 5
1612
Reviews
97%
recommend this product
Kateryna6893
12/11/2024
Canada
Part of promotion
Very good
I recently tried the Philips Ultra Air Nighttime Pacifier (SCF376/18) for my baby, and Im truly impressed! The glow-in-the-dark button is such a thoughtful featureno more fumbling around in the dark to find the pacifier. It gives me peace of mind knowing I can quickly soothe my baby without needing to turn on any lights. The pacifier itself is lightweight, breathable, and gentle on my babys skin. My baby took to it instantly, which is a huge plus! Overall, its a fantastic product that makes nighttime routines so much easier. Highly recommended for all parents looking for a practical and comfortable pacifier!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ultra air SCF085/58 Pacifier
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ultra air SCF085/58 Pacifier
BraLau6429
08/11/2024
Canada
Part of promotion
Super cute
My son has super sensitive skin AND is super picky with the nipple type. These soothers fix both those issues. They're super breathable so he isn't getting those drool rashes anymore and has the perfect shape for his mouth. Plus the designs are soo cute
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ultra air SCF085/58 Pacifier
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ultra air SCF085/58 Pacifier
Shagufa3174
08/11/2024
Canada
Part of promotion
Amazing pacifiers
Very nice pacifiers..not too hard for the baby..my baby is taking it very easily and in the first take..very nice product..i would recommend this over the others..
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ultra air SCF085/58 Pacifier
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ultra air SCF085/58 Pacifier
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 8,139 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2024.
2016-2017 US consumer tests show an average of 98% nipple acceptance of the textured Philips Avent nipple used in our 0-6m and 6-18m ultra air and ultra soft pacifiers.
For hygiene reasons, replace pacifiers after 4 weeks of use
No 1 global pacifier brand
2014 Manufacturer of the Year