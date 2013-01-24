Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Baby’s first friend
Philips Avent Soothie snuggle is a plush toy with Soothie, the pacifier used by healthcare professionals to calm newborns. Toy is soft, lightly weighted to help make babies feel secure. It's easy to find & hold. Detachable for easy cleaning See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Baby’s first friend
Philips Avent Soothie snuggle is a plush toy with Soothie, the pacifier used by healthcare professionals to calm newborns. Toy is soft, lightly weighted to help make babies feel secure. It's easy to find & hold. Detachable for easy cleaning See all benefits
Baby’s first friend
Philips Avent Soothie snuggle is a plush toy with Soothie, the pacifier used by healthcare professionals to calm newborns. Toy is soft, lightly weighted to help make babies feel secure. It's easy to find & hold. Detachable for easy cleaning See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Baby’s first friend
Philips Avent Soothie snuggle is a plush toy with Soothie, the pacifier used by healthcare professionals to calm newborns. Toy is soft, lightly weighted to help make babies feel secure. It's easy to find & hold. Detachable for easy cleaning See all benefits
Soothie snuggle
Philips shop price
Total:
Cuddly soft plush toy included with our Soothie. Soothie is made of soft, flexible silicone and is used in hospitals.
Trusted by healthcare professionals to calm newborns, Soothies are distributed in hospitals in the USA.*
The pacifier is made of BPA-free, durable, yet flexible medical grade silicone.
Plush toy easily detaches from Soothie and both are easy to clean.
Plush toy can be machine or hand washed. Soothie can be cleaned in dishwasher, a sterilizer or in boiling water. Feel good knowing it is always clean and safe for your little one.
No more hunting and searching for Soothies! The plush toy makes Soothie easy to find.
Plush toy is soft and lightly weighted, which helps keep Soothie close to baby. This helps keep it and the Soothie in place while keeping baby company.
Plush toy is compatible with all Philips Avent Soothies and pacifiers, so you can mix and match and create the product that is right for baby.
Plush toy is a friendly first companion for baby. Choose from four adorable characters: giraffe, monkey, elephant or seal.
What is included
Safety
Hygiene