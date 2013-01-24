Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Home
$

Search terms

EN
FR
1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 30 day return guarantee

    • Free shipping on orders over $50

    • Free return

    Pacifiers

    Philips Avent

    ultra soft snuggle

    SCF348/01
    Avent
    Overall Rating / 5
    Avent
    • Baby’s first friend Baby’s first friend Baby’s first friend
      -{discount-value}

      Philips Avent ultra soft snuggle

      SCF348/01
      Overall Rating / 5

      Baby’s first friend

      Philips Avent ultra soft snuggle is a plush toy with ultra soft pacifier. It is soft and lightly weighted to help make babies feel secure. The plush toy and pacifier detach for easy cleaning. It's easy for parents and baby to find and hold. See all benefits

      Philips shop price

      Philips Avent ultra soft snuggle

      Baby’s first friend

      Philips Avent ultra soft snuggle is a plush toy with ultra soft pacifier. It is soft and lightly weighted to help make babies feel secure. The plush toy and pacifier detach for easy cleaning. It's easy for parents and baby to find and hold. See all benefits

      Baby’s first friend

      Philips Avent ultra soft snuggle is a plush toy with ultra soft pacifier. It is soft and lightly weighted to help make babies feel secure. The plush toy and pacifier detach for easy cleaning. It's easy for parents and baby to find and hold. See all benefits

      Philips shop price

      Philips Avent ultra soft snuggle

      Baby’s first friend

      Philips Avent ultra soft snuggle is a plush toy with ultra soft pacifier. It is soft and lightly weighted to help make babies feel secure. The plush toy and pacifier detach for easy cleaning. It's easy for parents and baby to find and hold. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all pacifiers

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        ultra soft snuggle

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Baby’s first friend

        Includes ultra soft pacifier

        • Toy and ultra soft pacifier
        • 0m+
        • Orthodontic & BPA-Free
        • 1x snuggle & 1x 0-6M pacifier
        Cuddly soft plush toy included with ultra soft pacifier

        Cuddly soft plush toy included with ultra soft pacifier

        Cuddly soft plush toy included with our ultra soft pacifier. Made of flexible silicone, it’s soft on baby’s delicate skin and designed to prevent skin marks.

        Soft flexible shield for more comfort and fewer skin marks*

        Soft flexible shield for more comfort and fewer skin marks*

        To help protect delicate skin, our ultra soft flexible shield follows the shape of baby’s cheeks. It leaves fewer marks and less irritation so that babies can enjoy a more comfortable soothing experience.

        98% of babies accept the textured silicone nipple*

        98% of babies accept the textured silicone nipple*

        Babies know what they like! We asked moms how their little ones respond to our textured silicone nipples and 98% said that their babies accept the Philips Avent ultra soft pacifiers.

        Detachable for easy cleaning

        Detachable for easy cleaning

        Plush toy easily detaches from ultra soft pacifier and both are easy to clean.

        The pacifier can be cleaned and sterilized separately

        The pacifier can be cleaned and sterilized separately

        Plush toy can be machine or hand washed. ultra soft pacifier can be cleaned in dishwasher, a sterilizer or in boiling water. Feel good knowing it is always clean and safe for your little one.

        Helps you and baby find the pacifier

        Helps you and baby find the pacifier

        No more hunting and searching for pacifiers! The plush toy makes the pacifier easy to find.

        Plush toy helps keep ultra soft pacifier in place

        Plush toy helps keep ultra soft pacifier in place

        Plush toy is soft and lightly weighted, which helps keep ultra soft pacifier close to baby. This helps keep it and the pacifier in place while keeping baby company.

        Plush toy is compatible with all Philips Avent pacifiers

        Plush toy is compatible with all Philips Avent pacifiers

        Plush toy is compatible with all Philips Avent Soothies and pacifiers, so you can mix and match and create the product that is right for baby.

        Pick your favorite or collect all four adorable characters

        Pick your favorite or collect all four adorable characters

        Plush toy is a friendly first companion for baby. Choose from four adorable characters: giraffe, monkey, elephant or seal.

        Technical Specifications

        • What is included

          ultra soft snuggle
          1  pcs
          0-6M ultra soft pacifier
          1 pcs

        • Safety

          BPA-free
          Yes

        • Hygiene

          Easy to clean
          Yes
          Pacifier can be sterilized
          Yes
          Pacifier is dishwasher safe
          Yes
          Plush toy is machine washable
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • * In a 2016 USA consumer test with 112 moms, 96% said that the shield causes fewer skin marks and less skin irritation.
            • 2016-2017 US consumer tests show an average of 98% nipple acceptance of the textured Philips Avent nipple used in our 0-6m and 6-18m ultra air and ultra soft pacifiers.
            • No 1 global pacifier brand
            • For hygiene reasons, replace pacifiers after 4 weeks of use
            • Our range supports moms and babies at every development stage

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Extended warranty on selected products

            Easy access to product support

            Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            About Philips
            Contact Philips