Baby’s first friend
Philips Avent ultra soft snuggle is a plush toy with ultra soft pacifier. It is soft and lightly weighted to help make babies feel secure. The plush toy and pacifier detach for easy cleaning. It's easy for parents and baby to find and hold. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Cuddly soft plush toy included with our ultra soft pacifier. Made of flexible silicone, it’s soft on baby’s delicate skin and designed to prevent skin marks.
To help protect delicate skin, our ultra soft flexible shield follows the shape of baby’s cheeks. It leaves fewer marks and less irritation so that babies can enjoy a more comfortable soothing experience.
Babies know what they like! We asked moms how their little ones respond to our textured silicone nipples and 98% said that their babies accept the Philips Avent ultra soft pacifiers.
Plush toy easily detaches from ultra soft pacifier and both are easy to clean.
Plush toy can be machine or hand washed. ultra soft pacifier can be cleaned in dishwasher, a sterilizer or in boiling water. Feel good knowing it is always clean and safe for your little one.
No more hunting and searching for pacifiers! The plush toy makes the pacifier easy to find.
Plush toy is soft and lightly weighted, which helps keep ultra soft pacifier close to baby. This helps keep it and the pacifier in place while keeping baby company.
Plush toy is compatible with all Philips Avent Soothies and pacifiers, so you can mix and match and create the product that is right for baby.
Plush toy is a friendly first companion for baby. Choose from four adorable characters: giraffe, monkey, elephant or seal.
