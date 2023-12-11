Search terms

EN
FR
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Pacifiers
    • Lets your little one’s skin breathe Lets your little one’s skin breathe Lets your little one’s skin breathe

      Philips Avent ultra air Pacifier

      SCF376/18

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Lets your little one’s skin breathe

      Soothe with the comfort of air. The Philips Avent ultra air has extra-large holes to keep skin dry. It has a glow-in-the-dark button so you can see it when the lights are out. Available in various colors and designs.

      See all benefits

      Philips Avent ultra air Pacifier

      Similar products

      See all Pacifiers

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      This product
      ultra air
      - {discount-value}

      ultra air

      Pacifier

      Total

      recurring payment

      Lets your little one’s skin breathe

      Easy to find in the dark

      • With glow-in-the dark button
      • Orthodontic & BPA free
      • 2 pack
      • 0-6M
      Lets baby’s skin breathe

      Lets baby’s skin breathe

      Extra-large airholes ventilate your baby's skin keeping it dryer while soothing.

      98% teat acceptance*

      98% teat acceptance*

      When we asked parents how their little ones respond to our textured, silicone nipples, an average of 98% said that their baby accepts the Philips Avent ultra soft and ultra air soothers.

      Long lasting glow-in-the-dark

      Long lasting glow-in-the-dark

      Use ultra air's glow in the dark button to find your baby's pacifier quickly without having to switch on the lights.

      Nipple made of 100% food-grade silicone

      Nipple made of 100% food-grade silicone

      We choose consciously for silicone material for our ultra soft and ultra air nipples, since it's a safe and inert material, widely used in medical applications, free of hazardous chemicals, endocrine active substances (e.g. BPA) and allergens.

      Natural oral development

      Natural oral development

      Our orthodontic, symmetrical soft silicone nipples are designed for natural oral development.

      Natural feel for baby

      Natural feel for baby

      Our textured silicone nipple is designed to mimic the feel of mom's breast.

      Sterilize in 3 minutes for convenient sterilization

      Sterilize in 3 minutes for convenient sterilization

      The travel case that comes with our ultra soft and ultra air pacifiers doubles as a sterilizer. All you need to do is add some water and pop it in the microwave. Then rest easy that it's clean for the next use.

      Designed and produced in the Netherlands

      Designed and produced in the Netherlands

      Our ultra soft and ultra air pacifiers are designed and produced in the Netherlands.

      Technical Specifications

      • Hygiene

        Can be sterilized
        Yes
        Dishwasher safe
        Yes
        Easy to clean
        Yes

      • Country of origin

        The Netherlands
        Yes

      • Safety

        BPA-free
        Yes
        Safety ring handle
        Yes

      • Accessories included

        Sterilizer/carrying case
        Yes

      • What is included

        ultra air pacifier
        2  pcs

      • Development stages

        Stage
        0-6 months

      Badge-D2C

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

      Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

      Reviews

      Be the first to review this item

      • 2016-2017 US consumer tests show an average of 98% teat acceptance of the textured Philips Avent teat used in our ultra air and ultra soft soothers.
      • *For hygiene reasons, replace pacifiers after 4 weeks of use.

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      * This field is mandatory

      Get 15% off your next purchase on Philips.ca

      Early access to exclusive offers and sales events

      First to hear about the latest product launches

      *
      I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
      What does this mean?

      All emails will be sent by Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2022. Philips head office, P.O. Box 77900, 1096 BC Amsterdam, The Netherlands.

      Discover 
      MyPhilips

      Extended warranty on selected products

      Easy access to product support

      Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

      Register now

      Payment

      We accept the following payment methods:

      Visa - payment method
      MasterCard - payment method

      Quick links

      Online Store Support
      Terms and conditions
      Search order
      About Philips
      Contact Philips
      © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2025. All rights reserved.

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.