ProductsSupport
en/fr

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign-up & save​

2 year warranty

Expert tips and inspiration

All series

  • Lets your little one’s skin breathe
  • Lets your little one’s skin breathe
  • Lets your little one’s skin breathe
  • Lets your little one’s skin breathe
  • Lets your little one’s skin breathe
  • Lets your little one’s skin breathe
  • Lets your little one’s skin breathe
  • Lets your little one’s skin breathe

Discontinued

Philips Avent Ultra airPacifier

SCF376/22

4.6
| (548) Reviews | 98% recommend this product
Lets your little one’s skin breathe
Soothe with the comfort of air. The Philips Avent ultra air has extra-large holes to keep skin dry. It has a glow-in-the-dark button so you can see it when the lights are out. Available in various colors and designs.
See all benefits
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by moms worldwide1

Easy to find in the dark

Lets your little one’s skin breathe

  • With glow-in-the-dark button

  • Orthodontic & BPA-Free

  • 2-pack

  • 6-18m

Lets baby’s skin breathe

Lets baby’s skin breathe

Extra-large airholes ventilate your baby's skin keeping it dryer while soothing.

98% teat acceptance*

98% teat acceptance*

When we asked parents how their little ones respond to our textured, silicone nipples, an average of 98% said that their baby accepts the Philips Avent ultra soft and ultra air soothers.

Long lasting glow-in-the-dark

Long lasting glow-in-the-dark

Use ultra air's glow in the dark button to find your baby's pacifier quickly without having to switch on the lights.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.6

of 5

548

Reviews

98%

recommend this product

2

12/11/2024

Canada

Canada

I recently tried the Philips Ultra Air Nighttime P

I recently tried the Philips Ultra Air Nighttime Pacifier (SCF376/18) for my baby, and Im truly impressed! The glow-in-the-dark button is such a thoughtful featureno more fumbling around in the dark to find the pacifier. It gives me peace of mind knowing I can quickly soothe my baby without needing to turn on any lights. The pacifier itself is lightweight, breathable, and gentle on my babys skin. My baby took to it instantly, which is a huge plus! Overall, its a fantastic product that makes nighttime routines so much easier. Highly recommended for all parents looking for a practical and comfortable pacifier!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ultra air SCF376/18 Pacifier

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ultra air SCF376/18 Pacifier

08/11/2024

Canada

Canada

Perfect for littles

My son has super sensitive skin AND always losing his soother at night. These soothers fix both those issues. They're glow in the dark and super breathable so he isn't getting those drool rashes anymore. Plus the designs are soo cute

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ultra air SCF376/18 Pacifier

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ultra air SCF376/18 Pacifier

08/11/2024

Canada

Canada

My baby loved it

My newborn baby took the pacifier in first take..i was surprised as this didn't happen for the other ones..such amazing and different types of pacifiers for babies ease..loved it..

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ultra air SCF376/18 Pacifier

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ultra air SCF376/18 Pacifier

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Receive 15% off your first purchase on the Philips store​
  • Get early access to exclusive offers and more!
  • Be the first to hear about new products

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Receive 15% off your first purchase on the Philips store​
  • Get early access to exclusive offers and more!
  • Be the first to hear about new products
Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 8,139 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2024. 

  1. 2016-2017 US consumer tests show an average of 98% teat acceptance of the textured Philips Avent teat used in our ultra air and ultra soft soothers.

  2. For hygiene reasons, replace pacifiers after 4 weeks of use.