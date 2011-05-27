2 year warranty
Discontinued
SCF600/11
200ml
6m+ Soft Spout
The snap-top lid keeps spout clean when on the go and ensures leak-proof transport
The patented valve of the Philips Avent spout cup controls flow and ensures no spillage, even if held upside down or if left on its side
The soft, flexible spout is ideal for the transition from breast or bottle to a cup
Awards
3.3
of 5
4
Reviews
Stephburkh
27/05/2011
US
Great Cup
My son has acid reflux and gets strangled very easily. He has been using this cup for 2 days and has not become strangled once. He also would not drink milk out of other cups. He only wanted it in his botlle. I put milk in this cup and he drank it all. The only down side was that it did leak a little when he left it sideways on the floor. Thanks Philips for making a great cup for my son!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF600/22 Toddler Cup
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF600/22 Toddler Cup
Katrin
17/06/2012
US
Too many spills
When our toddler drinks from it and tilts his head back too far it just leaks and into his face. Other than that good, he really likes to drink from it.
This review was made for SCF600/11 Toddler Cup
This review was made for SCF600/11 Toddler Cup
Lizzie
27/12/2011
US
Great idea but leaky cup
I've been using this cup since my baby was 5 months old and thogh it is practical and easy for her to drink from, I would not recommend it due to the mess it makes. If you hold it in any other position than upright it leaks and I've found myself cleaning my bag at the end of a trip many times.
This review was made for SCF600/12 Toddler Cup
This review was made for SCF600/12 Toddler Cup