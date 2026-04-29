2 year warranty
Discontinued
Support
SCF608/01
Discontinued
Is it safe to use discolored Philips Avent product parts?
Can I sterilize my Philips Avent products?
Are Philips Avent cups recyclable?
Can I fill the Philips Avent cup with fizzy, pulpy or hot drinks?
Are Philips Avent products dishwasher safe?
What material are Philips Avent cups made of?
Why does my Philips Avent Cup scale differ from the packaging?
Can I use a microwave to warm up my Philips Avent bottle?
Is my Philips Avent product BPA- and BPS-free?