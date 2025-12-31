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  • Philips Avent storage system for easy storage
  • Philips Avent storage system for easy storage
  • Philips Avent storage system for easy storage
  • Philips Avent storage system for easy storage

Discontinued

Philips Avent VIAAvent Storage System

SCF614/10

Philips Avent storage system for easy storage
The Philips Avent storage system is a versatile, space saving storage system designed to grow with your baby. Use the same cup to store breast milk and baby food for your baby. It fits all Philips Avent breast pumps and nipples.
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Cup for milk storage

Philips Avent storage system for easy storage

  • Lids

Leak-proof twist-on system

Leak-proof twist-on system

For safe storage and transport

Perfect for ‘on-the-go’

Perfect for ‘on-the-go’

Ideal for storing and transporting

Use with the Philip Avent breast milk containers

The breast milk storage lids can be used with the Philips Avent breast milk storage containers.

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