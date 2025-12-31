Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign-up & save
2 year warranty
Expert tips and inspiration
Philips Avent VIA Avent Storage System
Discontinued
SCF614/10
Lids
For safe storage and transport
Ideal for storing and transporting
The breast milk storage lids can be used with the Philips Avent breast milk storage containers.
Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips
Reviews
Be the first to review this item
I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time! What does this mean?