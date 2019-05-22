I recently received the Philips Avent anti-colic bottle with the AirFree vent and additional sz 1 (slow flow) nipples as part of the weeSpring Parent Panel. I’m compelled to write this review because of how great this truly is. You see, my little guy is three months old and has been battling terrible gas and colic since he was just a few days old. He suffers from dairy and soy protein allergies which have caused an array of symptoms and weight gain issues. The last thing he needs is the wrong bottle to contribute to his already existent gas and colic. Unfortunately, that’s exactly what was happening with the bottles we had currently been using. During a session with a feeding therapist (to also address some feeding issues he was having), she encouraged me to switch to another name brand bottle with tons of pieces. Luckily, I had just received the Philips Avent anti colic bottle and extra slow flow nipples the day before. When I showed her the bottle and nipple, she was highly impressed! She felt it was a perfect fit for my son to help correct some of his feeding issues, along with helping to reduce some of his colic and gas. We began using them right away, and my son took to them with no issues whatsoever. By that evening, I noticed a huge difference in my baby already. So much so that we went online and purchased a whole set! Not only is this bottle great because of how well it has helped my son, but there are quite a few other features about it that I love as well. I love that it’s very easy to clean with only a few pieces, the measurements are clear and easy to read, the milk stays in the nipple to help keep unnecessary air out, and the nipple also has a ribbed texture so we never had issues with it collapsing. The bottle originally came with a size 2 nipple, but I loved having the option of switching to the size 1 nipple that we also received. The slow flow helped my son self-pace his feedings and correct some of his feeding issues. This is truly a wonderful product, and I am so happy and thankful we were selected to receive it. The relief it has given my son is amazing. This definitely is the perfect bottle for us, and we couldn’t have received it at a more perfect time!