2 year warranty
Discontinued
2 pcs
Variable flow teat
3m+
Our anti-colic valve is designed to keep air away from your baby's tummy to reduce colic and discomfort. As your baby feeds, the valve integrated into the teat flexes to allow air into the bottle to prevent vacuum build up and vents it towards the back of the bottle. It keeps air in the bottle and away from baby’s tummy to help reduce colic and discomfort.
Philips Avent Anti-colic bottle reduces fussing. Babies fed with Philips Avent Anti-colic bottles experienced 60% less fussing at night, than babies fed with a competitor’s anti-colic bottle.*
The teat shape allows secure latch and the ribbed texture helps prevents teat collapse for uninterrupted, comfortable feeding.
Awards
4.2
of 5
113
Reviews
90%
recommend this product
JulieZ
24/05/2019
US
Variable flow is great for twins!
I have 9 month old twins and the Anticolic bottle with variable flow nipples from Phillips Avent have been SO helpful. The twins eat differently then each other, one prefers a slower nipple and the other faster; before, I'd have to label which nipple was for which baby - it was a lot of work/time consuming and sometimes the twins would accidentally get the wrong nipple leading to frustration on everyone part. The variable nipple takes care of that and is able to accommodate both babies easily. The twins took the nipple easily. These nipples did not collapse allowing for uninterrupted feeding, as well. Another big perk! Another perk - less gas. The twins used to get very bad gas after eating and that seems to have gone away after switching bottles. I received these nipples to try for free WeeSpring parent panel but have since purchased more.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF425/27 Anti-colic nipple
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF425/27 Anti-colic nipple
CJ30
21/05/2019
US
Great bottle for little ones with gas
I received these items as part of the weeSpring Parent Panel. I have been using a different brand of bottle to help with my son's difficulty with gas. I was not expecting such positive results from the Avent bottle and nipples. My son did not experience an increase in gas when I trialed the Avent bottle. Although the nipple shape is different, than the nipples he was using previously, he adjusted almost immediately. The most wonderful thing about the Avent bottle is how easy it is to clean. No more need for different sized bottle brushes to clean multiple bottle parts. I wish I had tried these first as it would have saved me so much money. The only negative for me was the nipples do cost more than the ones I was using previously.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF425/47 Anti-colic nipple
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF425/47 Anti-colic nipple
Emily23
21/05/2019
US
Great for Fussy Eaters
We received the Philips Avent Variable Flow Nipples to try as part of the weeSpring Parent Panel. My daughter doesn’t normally care for bottles, but she drank 2 ounces of milk from this one! We were able to turn the bottle and change the flow when she got frustrated or seemed to be having trouble. It was nice to be able to switch the flow so easily and without making a mess! I plan to use these for every feeding now! It also helped with gas and gagging during eating. She usually only nurses, but we needed to find something for daycare. I think this is it! Thanks weeSpring Parent Panel!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF425/47 Anti-colic nipple
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF425/47 Anti-colic nipple
At 2 weeks of age, babies fed with a Philips Avent bottle showed less colic, and significantly less fussing at night compared to babies fed with another competitor bottle.
Teat design proven to prevent teat collapse and associated air ingestion and feeding interruptions.
What colic is, and how it affects babies? Colic is caused in part by swallowing air while feeding, which creates discomfort in a baby’s digestive system. Symptoms include crying and fussing.
0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011