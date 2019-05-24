My 6 month old was the biggest surprise of my life. Raising two wild and wonderful boys felt like the most my husband and I could ever want (or handle) so like a couple of minimalist millennials, we offloaded and gave away as many and as much of our baby items as soon as it was possible. When I found out I was pregnant with our third child there was not a bib, a baby blanket, or bottle in sight. I decided rather than having handfuls of duplicate items all over the house, I would choose better quality products and only have one or two of each item. I also had to take into consideration that this time around I wouldn't have the opportunity to stay home with baby and breastfeed, making the choice of bottle and nipple, more important than ever. In my mind a perfect bottle did not exist. They were all pretty much the same; a bit leaky, similarly difficult to clean, gave baby too much or too little milk, and promised the moon about not giving baby gas or colic. Even the latest bottle I purchased upon my little one's arrival did not exceed any of my previously held expectations. My baby was gassy, fussy, always hungry and we were feeding him around the clock. When weeSpring Parent Panel sent me the Philips Avent Anti-colic baby bottle variable flow, 4pk, I was at a point of desperation. The choice in nipple flow was a game changer for us, with the 3month + sized he was finally able to get the amount of formula he needed without having to work so hard to get it. He took to it right away and the specific shape of the nipple helped him latch securely, no more milk drips everywhere. Not to mention, the ribbed texture of the nipple itself helped prevent nipple collapse (hooray!) which is one of the most frustrating moments in feeding, especially when baby is about to fall asleep! The biggest plus for me has been the overall mood shift of my baby and consequently, our home. I thought that this baby was just more fussy than any of my previous children. He was restless at night and grumpy in the day but this bottle changed that for us. The anti-colic feeding nipples have reduced gas and discomfort in my baby, making (almost) a full night's sleep possible, he's satiated, happy, and ready for his day. If you're like me and would rather have one product that works than a handful of others that don't, I highly recommend trying Philips Avent Anti-colic baby bottle variable flow, 4pk. The price is competitive and the quality is undeniable. Thank you again weeSpring Parent Panel for sending me this bottle and nipple set that we will continue to utilize and enjoy.