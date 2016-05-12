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  • For convenient healthy feeding
  • For convenient healthy feeding
  • For convenient healthy feeding
  • For convenient healthy feeding

Discontinued

Philips Avent Tempo- Disposable SystemNatural Feeding Nurser

SCF648/01

4
| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

1 award

For convenient healthy feeding
Enjoy more convenience and the assurance of healthy feeding for baby with the AVENT Tempo Natural Feeding Nurser. Tempo Liners collaps as baby feeds, letting baby control milk flow and resulting in less air in baby's tummy.
See all benefits

Works with baby's natural feeding rhythm

For convenient healthy feeding

  • 4oz

Pre-formed, pre-sterilized liners

Pre-formed, pre-sterilized liners

Tempo Liners are pre-sterilized, disposable and designed with a wider shape to make filling and feeding easier.

Disposable system

Disposable system

Tempo liners are strong, wide-shaped and pre-formed to make filling and feeding easier. You enjoy the convenience of pre-sterilized, disposable liner for every feeding.

Liner collapses for less air in baby's tummy

Liner collapses for less air in baby's tummy

Tempo Liners collapse as baby feeds, for less air in baby's tummy.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

  • Award image AWARD-612375

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

5
3
2
1

12/05/2016

US

US

Drips from the side of mouth

A really good bottle. However, one issue which I face is that the milk dribbles from the baby's mouth, no matter how I position the bottle.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Airflex SCF640/12 Classic baby bottle

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Airflex SCF640/12 Classic baby bottle

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