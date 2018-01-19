2 year warranty
Discontinued
2 pieces
Medium flow
3m+
The wide breast shaped nipple promotes a natural latch on similar to the breast. Designed to give a more comfortable and contented feed for your baby.
The skin-soft nipple material closely resembles the feeling of the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.
The spiral design combined with our comfort petals inside the nipple increases softness and the flexibility allowing natural tongue movement without nipple collapse. Designed to give your baby a more comfortable and content feeding.
4.2
of 5
150
Reviews
87%
recommend this product
EverydayLovens
19/01/2018
US
Part of promotion
Philips Avent Natural Medium Flow Nipple
I first tried the medium flow nipple since that is the size I use on the other brand of bottles. My breastmilk also comes out very fast fast so I thought this would be the right size. But the medium flow was way too fast for my 5 month old. Milk sprayed everywhere as he struggled to keep up. Once I changed out the nipple size to the slow flow nipples, he took RIGHT to the bottle and seemed very happy. I'm happy to have the medium flow on hand for my son to grow into! I received these free products from the weeSpring Parent Panel. Opinions are my own.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF653/23 Natural nipple
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF653/23 Natural nipple
Laura19
19/01/2018
US
Part of promotion
Great easy nipple
This nipple was really great and easy to use. I received the product from the weeSpring Parent Panel but will be purchasing additional ones. Our baby took to the nipple immediatley — I think the shape of it is perfect for her mouth and she doesn’t complain one bit when I feed her with it. As long as you point the vent upwards when feeding, you will have zero leaks. She also didn’t have any excessive gas or anything after feeding from these — I think the nipples are very well designed and definitely worth a try! I live that I don’t have to search around for the correct size nipple either — I can just adjust the flow of her milk/formula as needed.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF655 Natural nipple
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF655 Natural nipple
Jujubes83
19/01/2018
US
Part of promotion
Best nipple that I have ever used!
This nipple is the closest thing I have ever seen to the shape and feel of the breast. I breastfed my first baby exclusively because I could not find a nipple that he would take successfully. Although I love nursing, I always wished for the additional freedom that comes with a baby who can be bottle-fed by someone else. With my second child, I was determined to find a nipple that worked! I tried a dozen different nipples to no avail until I finally attempted the Philips Avent Natural Variflow Nipple. What a difference! After a few minutes of hesitation, my baby latched on and took to the nipple just as well as she breastfeeds! I really believe the difference is the feel of the nipple in her mouth and the variable flow that more closely mimics the experience she has while nursing. I could not be happier with the extra freedom that this product has allowed me! Thank you so much to the weeSpring Parent Panel for providing me with this bottle nipple.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF655 Natural nipple
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF655 Natural nipple