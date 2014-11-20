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  • Product in Use Photograph
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  • Product in Use Photograph

Discontinued

Philips AventToddler divider plate 12m+

SCF702/00

5

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Encourages eating through fun learning

Philips Avent toddler divider plate SCF702/00 for your child's development stages

See all benefits

Plate designed for toddlers

Encourages eating through fun learning

  • White

Developed with leading child psychologist

Developed with leading child psychologist

0% BPA

Suitable for microwave

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

20/11/2014

US

US

A Superior Product

I purchased nine plates for my grandchildren. These plates are BPA-free, microwavable, dishwasher safe on the top shelf and have been used almost daily for 3+ years. The colors are just as bright as when they were new. I have been looking to purchase more plates but they are not currently available.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF702/00 Toddler divider plate 12m+

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF702/00 Toddler divider plate 12m+

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