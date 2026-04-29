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Philips Avent Toddler bowl small 6m+

Discontinued

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Philips AventToddler bowl small 6m+

SCF706/00

Philips Avent Toddler bowl small 6m+

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

Leaflet

  • PDF file, 233.3 kB
  • 7 January 2021

User manual

  • PDF file, 200.9 kB
  • 8 January 2021

Frequently Asked Questions

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