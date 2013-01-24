Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Home
$

Search terms

EN
FR
1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 30 day return guarantee

    • Free shipping on orders over $50

    • Free return

    Food makers & tableware

    AVENT Food Storage Cups

    SCF720/10
    AVENT
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Ideal food storage for home & away Ideal food storage for home & away Ideal food storage for home & away
      -{discount-value}

      AVENT Food Storage Cups

      SCF720/10

      Ideal food storage for home & away

      Philips AVENT food storage cups SCF720/10 are versatile, easy to use and designed to grow with your baby. The cups are ideal for storaging food both at home and away.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      AVENT Food Storage Cups

      Ideal food storage for home & away

      Philips AVENT food storage cups SCF720/10 are versatile, easy to use and designed to grow with your baby. The cups are ideal for storaging food both at home and away.

      Ideal food storage for home & away

      Philips AVENT food storage cups SCF720/10 are versatile, easy to use and designed to grow with your baby. The cups are ideal for storaging food both at home and away.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      AVENT Food Storage Cups

      Ideal food storage for home & away

      Philips AVENT food storage cups SCF720/10 are versatile, easy to use and designed to grow with your baby. The cups are ideal for storaging food both at home and away.

      Similar products

      See all tableware

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Food Storage Cups

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Ideal food storage for home & away

        BPA free food storage cups

        Leak proof

        Leak proof

        Twist on lid for safe storage and transport

        Easy to organize

        Easy to organize

        Sturdy, stackable Philips AVENT cups with writable surface to help you track dates and content

        Microwave safe

        Microwave safe

        Dishwasher Safe

        Dishwasher Safe

        Suitable for fridge & freezer

        Suitable for fridge & freezer

        Includes a recipe booklet

        Recipes has been developed in cooperation with Judy More, who is a registered Dietician and Nutritionist specialising in childhood nutrition.

        Technical Specifications

        • Country of origin

          England
          Yes

        • What is included

          Lid
          20  pcs
          Pre-sterilized VIA Cup (180 ml/ 6 oz)
          10  pcs
          Storage Cup (240 ml/8oz)
          10  pcs
          Recipe guide
          1  pcs
          Weaning spoon
          1  pcs

        • Development stages

          Stages
          • 0-6 months
          • 6 - 12 months

        • Material

          BPA free*
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Extended warranty on selected products

            Easy access to product support

            Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            About Philips
            Contact Philips