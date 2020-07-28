2 year warranty
Discontinued
SCF753/06
Sip no drip
9oz/260ml
12m+
Hard spout
No more mess! The new patent pending valve ensures that water comes out only when the child is drinking from the spout.
Simply remove the valve and the sippy cup becomes a free-flow cup.
The angled spout is designed to help toddlers take their first sips easily without tilting their head back too much.
Awards
3.5
of 5
110
Reviews
WrestlingMama
28/07/2020
US
Philips employee
Verified buyer
Perfect for little hands!
[Employee of philipsglobal] My child & my nieces and nephews love these! Perfect for their little hands to hang onto!
Pros
Perfect size for little hand, easy for them to hold.
Cons
Haven't found any.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF753/30 Spout Cup
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF753/30 Spout Cup
CaraG
14/03/2016
US
Adorable, sturdy and a great transition cup
I received a free sample in order to properly review this product, fyi. Knowing that, I won`t be able to speak to the value vs price aspect. I love the design of this cup and think its a great way to transition from sippy cup to straw cup. My son didn't quite grasp the idea of sucking out the water every time, so we ended up continuing with our sippy cup, but I think we'll try it again as he gets older. He would drink from it, but it took a bit more coaching than the other soft sippy cups.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF753/33 Spout Cup
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF753/33 Spout Cup
SuperMom05
14/03/2016
US
Built to last
I received the My Penguin Sippy Cup as a free product review. I liked the design of the cup and the spill proof however, it was a little big for my daughter's small hands and sometimes too heavy for her to hold if full. Overall it is a wonderful product just not the right fit for my little one.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF753/33 Spout Cup
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF753/33 Spout Cup