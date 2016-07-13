I received the Philips Avent Twist N Sip Cups for free in exchange for an open and honest review of the product. I am very happy and satisfied with these cups. They have adorable designs and are high quality products. The covers were a little tricky to figure out at first. I had to play with them for a little bit to figure out how to unscrew the top to fill vs. open/close the straw and how to take all the pieces apart for cleaning but after figuring it out the first time I no longer have any issues. When the straw is tucked in and the cover is closed on the cups, they do not leak!! My child has thrown, shaken, dropped it and carried it around upside down and we have not had any problems with leaks. My 16 month old child is not able to twist open the cover and expose the straw to drink from on their own. I am okay with this but if you are looking for your child to have complete independence while using this cup, you may want to take that into consideration. When the straw is up and ready to be used we have experienced some leaking occurring if vigorously shaken but it is only a few drops and very minimal. My child really likes these cups and finds them easy to use. The product design is well thought out and quality made. I would recommend these cups to anyone looking for a straw cup for their toddler.