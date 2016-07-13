2 year warranty
Discontinued
9oz
12m+ Straw
Awards
3.9
of 5
26
Reviews
80%
recommend this product
Reilb0910
13/07/2016
US
Perfect replacement for typical sippy cup!
My son just doesn't like sippy cups and he began to turn away from the bottle. We introduced this cup to him per recommendation and he loved it immediately. I love that the straw is suctioned so he only gets a little of whatever he is drinking and he doesn't choke on it. It is making bottle weaning very easy. Doesn't leak and perfect for travel.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF760/22 Straw Cups
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF760/22 Straw Cups
ElizabethK
21/03/2016
US
Easy to use
We got the Twist and Sip 2 pack a month ago to review and it has been perfect for my son. He can grasp and hold onto it easily. Taking apart to clean is simple, but be sure to take every piece apart to clean. It's not any more difficult to clean than most other brands I've used. My nephew, who is an older toddler, loves using one when he comes to visit! The 2 pack is nice so you've always got one to use when the other is being cleaned. It's great to find a product that mom and baby love!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF760 Straw Cups
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF760 Straw Cups
Laurie0111
05/03/2016
US
Easy open & close!
My daughter and myself both loves these cute cups. The design was very nice and I like that we can open and close with a simple twist which protects from spills and also keeps the straw clean. When closed we did not experience any leakage which is great. I received a free sample of this item in exchange for my honest opinion and we absolutely love them!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF760 Straw Cups
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF760 Straw Cups