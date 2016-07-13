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  • Twist-lid keeps straw hygienic on the go
  • Twist-lid keeps straw hygienic on the go
  • Twist-lid keeps straw hygienic on the go
  • Twist-lid keeps straw hygienic on the go
  • Twist-lid keeps straw hygienic on the go
  • Twist-lid keeps straw hygienic on the go

Discontinued

Philips AventStraw Cups

SCF760/00

3.9
| (26) Reviews | 80% recommend this product

1 award

Twist-lid keeps straw hygienic on the go
The Philips Avent straw cup SCF760/00 is an ideal drinking solution for the growing toddler. It is leak-proof, easy for the toddler to use independently with its unique twist lid and fully dissemble-able and cleanable.
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Leakproof, easy for the child to use independently

Twist-lid keeps straw hygienic on the go

  • 9oz

  • 12m+ Straw

Soft silicone straw with integrated leak proof valve

Easy for the child to twist the lid open and closed

Twist-lid keeps straw clean

Technical Specifications

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Awards

  • Award image AWARD-612375

Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.9

of 5

26

Reviews

80%

recommend this product

13/07/2016

US

US

Perfect replacement for typical sippy cup!

My son just doesn't like sippy cups and he began to turn away from the bottle. We introduced this cup to him per recommendation and he loved it immediately. I love that the straw is suctioned so he only gets a little of whatever he is drinking and he doesn't choke on it. It is making bottle weaning very easy. Doesn't leak and perfect for travel.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF760/22 Straw Cups

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF760/22 Straw Cups

21/03/2016

US

US

Easy to use

We got the Twist and Sip 2 pack a month ago to review and it has been perfect for my son. He can grasp and hold onto it easily. Taking apart to clean is simple, but be sure to take every piece apart to clean. It's not any more difficult to clean than most other brands I've used. My nephew, who is an older toddler, loves using one when he comes to visit! The 2 pack is nice so you've always got one to use when the other is being cleaned. It's great to find a product that mom and baby love!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF760 Straw Cups

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF760 Straw Cups

05/03/2016

US

US

Easy open & close!

My daughter and myself both loves these cute cups. The design was very nice and I like that we can open and close with a simple twist which protects from spills and also keeps the straw clean. When closed we did not experience any leakage which is great. I received a free sample of this item in exchange for my honest opinion and we absolutely love them!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF760 Straw Cups

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF760 Straw Cups

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