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  • Twist-lid keeps straw hygienic on the go
  • Twist-lid keeps straw hygienic on the go
  • Twist-lid keeps straw hygienic on the go
  • Twist-lid keeps straw hygienic on the go
  • Twist-lid keeps straw hygienic on the go
  • Twist-lid keeps straw hygienic on the go

Discontinued

Philips AventStraw Cups

SCF762/00

3.7
| (11) Reviews | 80% recommend this product

1 award

Twist-lid keeps straw hygienic on the go
The Philips Avent straw cup SCF762/00 is an ideal drinking solution for the growing toddler. It is leak-proof, easy for the toddler to use independently with its unique twist lid and fully dissemble-able and cleanable.
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Leakproof, easy for the child to use independently

Twist-lid keeps straw hygienic on the go

  • 12oz

  • 18m+ Straw

Soft silicone straw with integrated leak proof valve

Easy for the child to twist the lid open and closed

Twist-lid keeps straw clean

Technical Specifications

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Awards

  • Award image AWARD-612375

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.7

of 5

11

Reviews

80%

recommend this product

3

20/10/2017

Canada

Canada

Perfect for my toddler!

This is by far the best cup I have purchased for my toddler! Leak proof, easy to use, easy to clean, and unlike other similar products you don't get any of the drink coming up randomly through the straw

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF762 Straw Cups

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF762 Straw Cups

12/06/2017

US

US

Absolutely the best ever!!

My daughter loves this cup and I love it cuz it is easy to clean. Only wish they had more colors

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF762 Straw Cups

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF762 Straw Cups

12/08/2016

US

US

Probably the best cup out there

my daughter has the pink and green one for quite some time now. After trial and error I realized straw cups work best. The straw has a soft bendable spout which separates from the hard part of straw. So even if it is straw it doesn't hurt. the lid closes completely so this is my favorite go to cup when on the go. Microwave safe, easy to clean completely. All parts come off nicely. Couldn't be more happy

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF762 Straw Cups

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF762 Straw Cups

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