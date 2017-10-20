they need to improve on a few things. First, I do love how you can close it so the straw is not sticking out. It's just too hard for my toddler to open it on her own when it is closed. When you take the cap off to clean the cup, the 2 parts of the cap are hard to get apart. You need to line them up just right in order to remove the 2 pieces. When there is liquid in the cup for awhile, the liquid starts to come up and leak from the straw. So, all of a sudden milk will be coming up the top like a slow volcano oozing out and spilling all over. It seems to me that it might be the change in temperature of the liquid in the bottle like if it is taken out of the refrigerator. My other issue is that my daughter chewed the straw and it started falling apart. She was gagging on the straw pieces which were now loose in her mouth. The replacement straws are not easy to purchase. I found them on the site but not for purchase and I don't see them in my local stores. This might be a sign to just buy a completely different style or brand of cup.