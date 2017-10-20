2 year warranty
Discontinued
12oz
18m+ Straw
Awards
3.7
of 5
11
Reviews
80%
recommend this product
Tara07
20/10/2017
Canada
Perfect for my toddler!
This is by far the best cup I have purchased for my toddler! Leak proof, easy to use, easy to clean, and unlike other similar products you don't get any of the drink coming up randomly through the straw
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF762 Straw Cups
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF762 Straw Cups
Malorie
12/06/2017
US
Absolutely the best ever!!
My daughter loves this cup and I love it cuz it is easy to clean. Only wish they had more colors
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF762 Straw Cups
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF762 Straw Cups
PH1987
12/08/2016
US
Probably the best cup out there
my daughter has the pink and green one for quite some time now. After trial and error I realized straw cups work best. The straw has a soft bendable spout which separates from the hard part of straw. So even if it is straw it doesn't hurt. the lid closes completely so this is my favorite go to cup when on the go. Microwave safe, easy to clean completely. All parts come off nicely. Couldn't be more happy
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF762 Straw Cups
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF762 Straw Cups