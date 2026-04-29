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Philips Avent Insulated straw cups
Discontinued
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SCF766/00
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Leaflet
User manual
All (10)
Is it safe to use discolored Philips Avent product parts?
Are Philips Avent cups recyclable?
Can I fill the Philips Avent cup with fizzy, pulpy or hot drinks?
Are Philips Avent products dishwasher safe?
Do other brand straws fit my Philips Avent cup?