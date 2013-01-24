Red LED display ring for rapid high temperature indication

The Philips Avent smart ear thermometer has a clear LCD display so you can instantly see if the temperature reading is at normal* or raised levels. The light ring turns red for a temperature of 38.0°C (100.4°F) and higher*. As with all cases of fever, it is important not to rely solely on the temperature measurement of the thermometer, and to always seek professional medical advice without delay in the event of concerns regarding a fever or measurement.