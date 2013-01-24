Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    Smart ear thermometer

    SCH740/37
    Avent
    Avent
    Measures and records your child's temperature
      Philips Avent Smart ear thermometer

      SCH740/37
      Measures and records your child's temperature

      The Philips Avent smart ear thermometer makes it possible to quickly and accurately take temperature readings and store them directly to your smart device using the uGrow app.

      Philips Avent Smart ear thermometer

      Measures and records your child’s temperature

      The Philips Avent smart ear thermometer makes it possible to quickly and accurately take temperature readings and store them directly to your smart device using the uGrow app.

      Measures and records your child’s temperature

      The Philips Avent smart ear thermometer makes it possible to quickly and accurately take temperature readings and store them directly to your smart device using the uGrow app.

      Philips Avent Smart ear thermometer

      Measures and records your child’s temperature

      The Philips Avent smart ear thermometer makes it possible to quickly and accurately take temperature readings and store them directly to your smart device using the uGrow app.

        Measures and records your child’s temperature

        Accurate, fast, uGrow connected ear thermometer

        Part of the uGrow family of connected products

        Part of the uGrow family of connected products

        The Philips Avent smart ear thermometer connects with our uGrow app. The world's first medical baby app with connected devices giving you personal advice that matters. Let uGrow help you discover patterns to support your little one's healthy development.

        Track and better understand your child's temperature

        Track and better understand your child's temperature

        The Philips Avent smart ear thermometer quickly and accurately takes temperature readings and establishes a body temperature history in the uGrow app to easily share with your doctor.

        One press and in 2 seconds you have an accurate reading

        One press and in 2 seconds you have an accurate reading

        Keeping your child still long enough to take an accurate reading can be difficult. The Philips Avent smart ear thermometer addresses this problem by being specially designed for speed and ease. Just one press of the button and you will have a reading in 2 seconds.

        Accurate results ± 0.2 °C/ ± 0.4 °F

        Accurate results ± 0.2 °C/ ± 0.4 °F

        Body temperature can be measured in five locations: the mouth, the ear, the armpit, the forehead. Our research has shown that this ear thermometer offers a medical grade measurement with ± 0.2 °C or ± 0.4 °F accuracy within the range of 32.4°C - 42.9°C (90.3°F - 109.2°F). Reflects body core temperature.*

        Red LED display ring for rapid high temperature indication

        Red LED display ring for rapid high temperature indication

        The Philips Avent smart ear thermometer has a clear LCD display so you can instantly see if the temperature reading is at normal* or raised levels. The light ring turns red for a temperature of 38.0°C (100.4°F) and higher*. As with all cases of fever, it is important not to rely solely on the temperature measurement of the thermometer, and to always seek professional medical advice without delay in the event of concerns regarding a fever or measurement.

        Designed for easy, comfortable in-ear measurement*

        Designed for easy, comfortable in-ear measurement*

        The Philips Avent smart ear thermometer takes your baby's temperature in a few simple and quick steps. Firstly, ensure the sensor is clean and dry. Then press the power button and gently pull your baby's ear backwards so the ear canal is straight. Insert the thermometer pointing the tip towards the ear drum and press the button again. Compact and streamlined, the thermometer has a probe tip that is suitable for all ages.

        Gives results in Celcius and Fahrenheit

        Gives results in Celcius and Fahrenheit

        No matter whether you work in Celsius or Fahrenheit, the Philips Avent smart ear thermometer will give you the results you need in the scale you understand.

        Connects with Bluetooth® Smart to the uGrow app

        Connects with Bluetooth® Smart to the uGrow app

        The Philips Avent smart ear thermometer connects with Bluetooth® Smart to your mobile device. Works with: iPhone®: Version iOS8.1 / iPhone® 5s and newer; Android™: Android™ 4.4 KitKat and above.

        Technical Specifications

        • Syncing

          Data transfer
          via Bluetooth® Low Energy
          Phone compatibility
          iPhone 5s+ | iOS 8.1+ | Android 4.4 +

        • Design

          Color
          White
          Dimensions
          136(L)x34.5(W)x57(D)mm
          Net. Weight
          About 54.6g

        • Ease of use

          Fast
          2 second measurement
          Switch to Celsius & Fahrenheit
          Yes
          Clear LCD display
          Yes
          Probe tip for all ages
          Yes
          Standalone device
          Yes, ear thermometer can be used as a standalone device

        • Technical

          Accuracy
          ±0.2°C (±0.4°F) within the range of 32.4°C - 42.9°C (90.3°F - 109.2°F)
          Measurement range
          32.4°C – 42.9°C /90.3°F -109.2°F
          Operating environment
          10.0°C - 40.0°C (50.0°F - 104.0°F) with a relative humidity of 20% - 85%

        • Power

          Power source
          2 x AAA non-rechargeable batteries

        • Accessories

          2 × AAA batteries
          non-rechargeable

        • Service

          Two year guarantee
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

            • Reflects body core temperature
            • The smart ear thermometer has not yet been licensed in accordance with Canadian law.
            • Sources: Herzog, L., & Phillips, S. G. (2011). Addressing concerns about fever. Clinical Pediatrics, 50(5), 383–390.
            • McCallum, L., & Higgins, D. (2011). Measuring body temperature. Nursing Times, 108(45), 20–2.
            • Normal temperature ranges differ per age group. 38.0°C (100.4°F) is still within normal temperature range for babies.
            • Chamberlain, J.M., et al., Determination of Normal Ear Temperature with an Infrared EmissionDetection Thermometer, Annals of Emergency Medicine, January 1995, Vol. 25, pp. 15-20.

