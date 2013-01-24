Search terms
Measures and records your child’s temperature
The Philips Avent smart ear thermometer makes it possible to quickly and accurately take temperature readings and store them directly to your smart device using the uGrow app.
Smart ear thermometer
The Philips Avent smart ear thermometer connects with our uGrow app. The world's first medical baby app with connected devices giving you personal advice that matters. Let uGrow help you discover patterns to support your little one's healthy development.
The Philips Avent smart ear thermometer quickly and accurately takes temperature readings and establishes a body temperature history in the uGrow app to easily share with your doctor.
Keeping your child still long enough to take an accurate reading can be difficult. The Philips Avent smart ear thermometer addresses this problem by being specially designed for speed and ease. Just one press of the button and you will have a reading in 2 seconds.
Body temperature can be measured in five locations: the mouth, the ear, the armpit, the forehead. Our research has shown that this ear thermometer offers a medical grade measurement with ± 0.2 °C or ± 0.4 °F accuracy within the range of 32.4°C - 42.9°C (90.3°F - 109.2°F). Reflects body core temperature.*
The Philips Avent smart ear thermometer has a clear LCD display so you can instantly see if the temperature reading is at normal* or raised levels. The light ring turns red for a temperature of 38.0°C (100.4°F) and higher*. As with all cases of fever, it is important not to rely solely on the temperature measurement of the thermometer, and to always seek professional medical advice without delay in the event of concerns regarding a fever or measurement.
The Philips Avent smart ear thermometer takes your baby's temperature in a few simple and quick steps. Firstly, ensure the sensor is clean and dry. Then press the power button and gently pull your baby's ear backwards so the ear canal is straight. Insert the thermometer pointing the tip towards the ear drum and press the button again. Compact and streamlined, the thermometer has a probe tip that is suitable for all ages.
No matter whether you work in Celsius or Fahrenheit, the Philips Avent smart ear thermometer will give you the results you need in the scale you understand.
The Philips Avent smart ear thermometer connects with Bluetooth® Smart to your mobile device. Works with: iPhone®: Version iOS8.1 / iPhone® 5s and newer; Android™: Android™ 4.4 KitKat and above.
