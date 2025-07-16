2 year warranty
4 Bottles
8oz/240ml
Medium Flow Nipple
3-6m
The Natural Response Nipple works with your baby's natural feeding rhythm, making it easy to combine breast feeding and bottle feeding. The nipple has a unique opening which only releases milk when the baby actively drinks. So when they pause to swallow and breathe, the milk pauses too.
The wide, soft and flexible nipple is designed to mimic the shape and feel of a breast, helping baby to latch on and feed comfortably.
We all learn at our own pace. Suckling is a skill and some babies develop it quicker than others. That’s why some babies might initially benefit from our “First Flow” nipple (Nipple 0) before progressing to the Natural Response nipples. Switch to “First Flow” nipple when your baby takes longer than 20 minutes to drink 50 ml/1.7 oz using the Natural Response nipples. Try a Natural Response nipple with a higher flow rate if your baby is playing with the nipple instead of drinking or seems frustrated. If feeding difficulties persist, consult a healthcare professional.
4.3
of 5
366
Reviews
80%
recommend this product
bellacris
16/07/2025
US
Part of promotion
Feels Premium Cleans Easilyand Baby Loves It
My husband and I have been using the Philips Avent Glass Natural 8 oz bottle for a few weeks now after receiving it from Stellar Product Testing Panel, and it’s easily one of the best we’ve tried. First off, it looks and feels super high-end — the glass is thick, sturdy, and has a nice weight to it (not too heavy though). You can just tell it’s well-made, and something about the glass just makes me love the slick look as well! It holds up great to heat — we’ve warmed it, sterilized it, run it through the dishwasher — and it still looks brand new. No weird smells or warping like some plastic bottles we’ve used before. It feels really safe using it daily! The nipple is soft and shaped really naturally, and our baby was able to pace himself with the flow — no choking or spilling. For now, the flow rate is just right, but it’s nice knowing we can switch to a faster one later. What we love most is that it’s very easy to clean, feels totally safe, and works great for both breast and bottle feeding. If you’re looking for a high-quality glass bottle that’s safe and baby-friendly, this one’s a win, and baby approved!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCY913/01 Glass Natural Response Baby Bottle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCY913/01 Glass Natural Response Baby Bottle
Kirsten1
11/07/2025
US
Part of promotion
Phillips Avent Glass Natural Response Bottle
I received the Phillips Avent Glass Natural Baby Bottle to test as part of the Stellar Review Panel. My favorite thing about the bottles is that they’re glass. We definitely wanted ti stay away from all plastic bottles when feeding our baby, even the ones that say “BPA free” because these known compounds are being replaced by others that can be even more harmful. Glass is safe and non-porous and that was the most important thing for us. It is a sturdy glass and didn’t break even after being dropped from a few feet multiple times onto LVP. I like that the bottle is contoured because it makes it easy to hold. The bottle has a good weight to it but it wasn’t too heavy for my 8 month old baby to hold herself. It stood up well to cleaning, warming and sterilizing. None of the volume markings looked like they were fading and it was easy to read how full it was in ounces and in milliliters. We also received the Avent Natural Response Nipples to test with the bottle and my baby did well with the combo even as a mostly breastfed baby. The collar of the bottle is a wide base so it can be used with other wide base nipples if needed, which increases the versatility of the product. Overall, we loved the Phillips Avent Glass Natural Baby Bottle and will continue to use it when our baby needs to be bottle fed.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCY913/01 Glass Natural Response Baby Bottle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCY913/01 Glass Natural Response Baby Bottle
Philoslothica
07/07/2025
US
Part of promotion
A New Favorite
I was skeptical about using a glass bottle with my child, let alone one that had a different nipple set than any bottle of ever used and that worked for my precious children. I was given the opportunity to test out the Phillips Advent 8oz Glass bottle, thanks to Stellar Product Testing Panel. When it arrived, I had no high hopes. My infant saw the bottle and immediately liked the feeling of the glass. She kept playing with it, but still hadn't tried actually drinking out of the bottle itself. After filling it up with some breast milk, I gave her the bottle and she began to drink. I struggled so much to bottle feed her; so much so, that I had to take a leave from work because she refused to bottle feed with anyone and hated every bottle we gave her. Now I've been able to leave her with my mom or sister and she takes the bottle, is less fussy, and has an easier time being away from me while I go to work. I went out and purchased a whole set. While the glass has scared me here and there, she seems to be doing just fine. It is easy to clean/wash, and it works well with my cups rinser. If you're on the same boat that I was in, look no further and just give this bottle a try.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCY913/01 Glass Natural Response Baby Bottle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCY913/01 Glass Natural Response Baby Bottle
0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011