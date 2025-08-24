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  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm

Philips AventNatural Response Nipple

SCY964/04

4.6
| (799) Reviews
Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
The Natural Response Nipple releases milk only when baby actively drinks. Babies can drink, swallow and breathe using their natural rhythm, like on the breast. Making it easy to combine breast and bottle feeding.
See all benefits

A nipple that works like a breast

Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm

  • Natural Response Nipple

  • 4 pieces

  • Fast Flow Nipple

Nipple releases milk when baby actively drinks

Nipple releases milk when baby actively drinks

The Natural Response Nipple works with your baby's natural feeding rhythm, making it easy to combine breast feeding and bottle feeding. The nipple has a unique opening which only releases milk when the baby actively drinks. So when they pause to swallow and breathe, the milk pauses too.

Natural latch on with breast-shaped nipple

Natural latch on with breast-shaped nipple

The wide, soft and flexible nipple is designed to mimic the shape and feel of a breast, helping baby to latch on and feed comfortably.

Designed to reduce colic and discomfort

Designed to reduce colic and discomfort

Anti-colic valve is designed to keep air away from baby's tummy during feeding, to help reduce colic and discomfort.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.6

of 5

799

Reviews

24/08/2025

US

US

No spills

Stellar reviews sent a size 2 and a size 4 nipple, which was great for my breastfed baby. I used the size 2 for milk and the size 4 for water so far, and it's been great. I let him play with the water to make sure it actually wouldn't spill before using it for milk and we had zero issues. It helped to pace him and he didn't get mad at it being too slow either. I like how wide it is, it's definitely the easiest bottle we have to wash with a bottle brush. I was pleasantly surprised how quickly (first try) my baby took to it at 10 months! I will definitely be getting more with the next baby!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCY964/44 Natural Response Nipple

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCY964/44 Natural Response Nipple

23/08/2025

US

US

Breastfed baby success

My daughter is six months old and hasn’t been successful with taking bottles. It hadn’t been an issue, until one day I had a hair appointment and my husband tried five different bottles for her, to no avail. I came home to a frustrated husband and a sad baby, and the only upside was my hair looked great haha! Because of event I wasn’t sure how these nipples would work, but we needed to find something! Happily, this nipple set works the best for her! The wide base allows her to latch and the nipple stays in her mouth. The flow is a great speed for her because she doesn’t have to fight for milk, but also isn’t rushed by the milk. I appreciate the ease of cleaning. We’ve used bottles in the past that have multiple pieces to clean and sanitize, and this was so simple! The material also felt like it was great quality and will stand up to the test of time. I received this product as a part of the Stellar Product Testing Panel.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCY964/44 Natural Response Nipple

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCY964/44 Natural Response Nipple

20/08/2025

US

US

Natural flow

These Avent natural response nipples are the best! My baby is breastfed and bottle fed, so I do worry about nipple confusing or her not taking the breast after regularly drinking from bottles. These nipples lead to no nipple confusion at all with her. I also really appreciate the little amount of pieces there are, making them super easy to clean! There is no places for hidden milk residue and they can easily be popped into my bottle sterilizer daily with no problems. Another thing I appreciate about these nipples is that there is not a need for paced bottle feeding. I no longer need to worry about the angle I tilt the bottle because she has control over the flow. When using these nipples to feed her she regularly stops and breathes on her own without me needing to tip the bottle down. Giving her control over the flow helps prevent an upset belly or spit ups. It does not drip out when she is not drinking which helps prevent messes. I have received this product for free in exchange for my honest review from Stellar Product Testing Panel.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCY964/44 Natural Response Nipple

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCY964/44 Natural Response Nipple

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Disclaimers

  1. Compared to previous packaging.

  2. Based on global annual sales of teat packs, using net weight of the plastic teat case.

  3. 0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011.