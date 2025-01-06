Search terms
SH71/50
Reset your shaver to new
Within two years, your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance.See all benefits
Replacement shaving heads
Check the back of your shaver's handle to confirm replacement head. Need help? Visit philips.com/accessories
1. Press the release buttons and detach the shaving head holder. 2. Turn the retaining rings counterclockwise and remove them. 3. Remove old shaving heads and insert replacement (notches should fit exactly onto the projections). 4. Place retaining rings back and turn them clockwise until you hear a click. 5. Insert the shaving holder back and close.
Replace the shaver heads every 24 months to ensure best performance or your device.
At Philips we strive for sustainability in all aspects of product development. This packaging comes without plastic parts and is fully recyclable*.
Powerful yet gentle, the 45 self-sharpening SteelPrecision blades on this Philips shaver perform up to 90,000 cutting actions per minute, cutting more hair per stroke for a clean, comfortable finish.
Shaving heads
