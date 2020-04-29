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Discontinued

2000 seriesIn-ear true wireless headphones

SHB2515WT/10

4.5

| (2) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Available in

Black
Black
White
White

Tune after tune after tune

Be free. These true wireless in-ear headphones offer a mammoth 100 hours of play time thanks to their portable charging case. Enjoy great sound tune after tune, and direct access to your phone’s virtual assistant. Did someone say road trip?

See all benefits

Tune after tune after tune

  • 6mm drivers/ closed-back

  • Bluetooth®

  • Black

Mono mode for when you want to leave one ear free

Ear-tip covers in small, medium, and large-for a perfect fit

Built-in mic with echo cancellation for clear audio

No more of those annoying echoes when you are talking on the phone. With our acoustic echo cancellation, you always get a clear, undisturbed connection.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

2

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

29/04/2020

US

US

Philips employee

Wow super quick set up

[Employee of philipsglobal] It literally took 2 seconds to pair and listen to my music, excellent sound and perfect fit

Pros

all

Cons

none

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 2000 series SHB2515BK In-ear true wireless headphones

Date of Use 2020-03-29

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 2000 series SHB2515BK In-ear true wireless headphones

Date of Use 2020-03-29

17/08/2021

US

US

Good Sounding affordable wireless ear buds

I really do like the sound these wireless earphones have. Well balanced sound and no godawful thumping bass. Just real good sound. The battery life is incredible.

Pros

Battery life and good, balanced sound

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 2000 series SHB2515WT In-ear true wireless headphones

Date of Use 2020-07-17

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 2000 series SHB2515WT In-ear true wireless headphones

Date of Use 2020-07-17

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