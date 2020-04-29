2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHB2515WT/10
Tune after tune after tune
Be free. These true wireless in-ear headphones offer a mammoth 100 hours of play time thanks to their portable charging case. Enjoy great sound tune after tune, and direct access to your phone’s virtual assistant. Did someone say road trip?
6mm drivers/ closed-back
Bluetooth®
Black
No more of those annoying echoes when you are talking on the phone. With our acoustic echo cancellation, you always get a clear, undisturbed connection.
4.5
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
mabz
29/04/2020
US
Philips employee
Wow super quick set up
[Employee of philipsglobal] It literally took 2 seconds to pair and listen to my music, excellent sound and perfect fit
Pros
all
Cons
none
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 2000 series SHB2515BK In-ear true wireless headphones
Date of Use 2020-03-29
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 2000 series SHB2515BK In-ear true wireless headphones
Date of Use 2020-03-29
Marktheotherone
17/08/2021
US
Good Sounding affordable wireless ear buds
I really do like the sound these wireless earphones have. Well balanced sound and no godawful thumping bass. Just real good sound. The battery life is incredible.
Pros
Battery life and good, balanced sound
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 2000 series SHB2515WT In-ear true wireless headphones
Date of Use 2020-07-17
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 2000 series SHB2515WT In-ear true wireless headphones
Date of Use 2020-07-17