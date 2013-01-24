Home
      -{discount-value}

        Tune after tune after tune

        Be free. These true wireless in-ear headphones offer a mammoth 110 hours of play time thanks to their portable charging case. Enjoy great sound tune after tune, and direct access to your phone’s virtual assistant. Did someone say road trip?

        Get up to 110 hours play time or talk time with the case

        Hit the road with multiple charges in your pocket. Head out with a fully powered charging case, and you get up to 110 hours play time. One charge from the case takes around 1.5 hours, and gives you around 5 hours play time or talk time.

        Portable charging case with built-in 3350 mAH power bank

        Never run out of power. The charging case with built-in 3350 mAH power bank doesn't just charge your headphones--it also charges your phone. Simply plug your smart device into the case via the USB port.

        Soft rubberized wing tips. Secure and comfortable

        You can rock your sounds in real comfort thanks to the snug-fitting, lightweight design. The soft rubberized wing tips fit securely under the fold of your outer ear. Interchangeable rubber ear-tip covers let you find the perfect in-ear fit-creating a tight seal so you won't miss a beat.

        6 mm neodymium acoustic drivers. Great sound, punchy bass

        The 6 mm neodymium acoustic drivers give you great sound and punchy bass. The oval-shaped acoustic tube maximizes passive noise isolation. Mono mode gives you the option to leave one ear free for when you want to stay aware of the world around you.

        Smart pairing. Automatically find your Bluetooth device

        Your headphones are ready to pair the instant you take them out of the case. Once they're paired, the headphones remember the last device they were paired with.

        Multi-function button. Easily control music and calls

        Easily control music and calls via the multi-function button. Don't like the current track? Skip it with a long press. Want to reject a call and keep listening? A simple button-press takes care of that. The built-in mic with echo cancellation keeps sound clear when you do want to talk.

        Built-in mic with echo cancellation for clear audio

        No more of those annoying echoes when you are talking on the phone. With our acoustic echo cancellation, you always get a clear, undisturbed connection.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Included
          USB charging cable
          Travel case
          Yes
          Quick start guide
          Yes
          Ear caps
          3 sizes

        • Connectivity

          Microphone
          Built-in microphone
          Bluetooth profiles
          • A2DP
          • Handsfree
          • HFP
          • HSP
          • AVRCP
          Bluetooth version
          5.0
          Maximum range
          10  m

        • Design

          Color
          Black

        • Power

          Talk time
          5+110 hr
          Battery Type
          Lithium-ion
          Charging time
          2  hr

        • Sound

          Frequency response
          20 - 20 000  Hz
          Impedance
          16 Ohm
          Sensitivity
          90  dB
          Speaker diameter
          6  mm
          Maximum power input
          5  mW

        • Inner Carton

          Number of consumer packagings
          3
          Length
          17.8  cm
          Width
          15.8  cm
          Height
          10.4  cm
          Gross weight
          0.67  kg
          Nett weight
          0.348  kg
          Tare weight
          0.322  kg
          GTIN
          2 48 95229 10044 6

        • Outer Carton

          Number of consumer packagings
          24
          Length
          37.5  cm
          Width
          33.5  cm
          Height
          24.5  cm
          Gross weight
          6.1  kg
          Nett weight
          2.784  kg
          Tare weight
          3.316  kg
          GTIN
          1 48 95229 10044 9

        • Packaging dimensions

          Packaging type
          Carton
          Number of products included
          1
          Type of shelf placement
          Both
          Height
          15  cm
          Width
          9.5  cm
          Depth
          5  cm
          Gross weight
          0.19  kg
          Nett weight
          0.116  kg
          Tare weight
          0.074  kg
          EAN
          48 95229 10044 2

        • Product dimensions

          Height
          8  cm
          Width
          4.1  cm
          Depth
          3.6  cm

        Other items in the box

        • 3 sizes ear caps
        • USB charging cable

