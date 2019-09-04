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  • Wireless freedom, powerful sound.
  • Wireless freedom, powerful sound.

Discontinued

3000 seriesBluetooth headphones

SHB3595BK/10

5
| (1) Review

Available in

Black
Black
White
White
Wireless freedom, powerful sound.
The compact SHB3595 Bluetooth? earphones delivers powerful sound with up to 6 hours of wireless music enjoyment. Portable solution for convenience use.
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Wireless freedom, powerful sound.

  • 8.6mm drivers/closed-back

  • In-ear

  • 6 hrs playtime

Support Bluetooth 4.1 + HSP/HFP/A2DP/AVRCP

Support Bluetooth 4.1 + HSP/HFP/A2DP/AVRCP

Pair your headphones with any Bluetooth device for crystal clear music enjoyment – wirelessly.

Choose from 3 pairs of ear caps for the perfect fit for you

Choose from 3 pairs of ear caps for the perfect fit for you

Ear caps come in a choice of 3 sizes – small, medium and large – for a personalized and perfect fit.

Efficient 8.6mm drivers deliver clear and powerful sound

Efficient 8.6mm drivers deliver clear and powerful sound

Compact and efficient 8.6mm speaker drivers deliver precise sound with powerful bass, for enhanced listening enjoyment on the go.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

1

Review

4
3
2
1

04/09/2019

US

US

Great bluetooth headphone for a moderate price (so many features for the same price as wired headphones)

I purchased these headphones for just over $20 USD, instead of regular wired headphones for about the same price. The sound is very good, better than my Samsung headphones that came with S7 phone. The silicone earpieces fit well, and let me hear the base in the music, or for a phone call hear the voices in loud environments. Microphone is decent for phone calls. Battery only needs to be charged infrequently, after about 6 hours of use.

This review was made for 3000 series SHB3595BK Bluetooth headphones

This review was made for 3000 series SHB3595BK Bluetooth headphones

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