2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHB3595BK/10
8.6mm drivers/closed-back
In-ear
6 hrs playtime
Pair your headphones with any Bluetooth device for crystal clear music enjoyment – wirelessly.
Ear caps come in a choice of 3 sizes – small, medium and large – for a personalized and perfect fit.
Compact and efficient 8.6mm speaker drivers deliver precise sound with powerful bass, for enhanced listening enjoyment on the go.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
PaulKUS
04/09/2019
US
Great bluetooth headphone for a moderate price (so many features for the same price as wired headphones)
I purchased these headphones for just over $20 USD, instead of regular wired headphones for about the same price. The sound is very good, better than my Samsung headphones that came with S7 phone. The silicone earpieces fit well, and let me hear the base in the music, or for a phone call hear the voices in loud environments. Microphone is decent for phone calls. Battery only needs to be charged infrequently, after about 6 hours of use.
This review was made for 3000 series SHB3595BK Bluetooth headphones
This review was made for 3000 series SHB3595BK Bluetooth headphones