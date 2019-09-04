2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHB3595WT/10
Wireless freedom, powerful sound.
The compact SHB3595 Bluetooth? earphones delivers powerful sound with up to 6 hours of wireless music enjoyment. Portable solution for convenience use.
8.6mm drivers/closed-back
In-ear
6 hrs playtime
Oval sound tube inserts seals out ambient noise, while its semi-closed structure deliver enhanced bass performance.
Pair your headphones with any Bluetooth device for crystal clear music enjoyment – wirelessly.
The oval shape of the sound tube came about based on extensive research on the human ear. Designed to fit any ear comfortably, the ergonomic shape ensures optimal fit and comfort for total music enjoyment.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
PaulKUS
04/09/2019
US
Great bluetooth headphone for a moderate price (so many features for the same price as wired headphones)
I purchased these headphones for just over $20 USD, instead of regular wired headphones for about the same price. The sound is very good, better than my Samsung headphones that came with S7 phone. The silicone earpieces fit well, and let me hear the base in the music, or for a phone call hear the voices in loud environments. Microphone is decent for phone calls. Battery only needs to be charged infrequently, after about 6 hours of use.
This review was made for 3000 series SHB3595BK Bluetooth headphones
This review was made for 3000 series SHB3595BK Bluetooth headphones