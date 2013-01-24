Home
    Headphones

    UpBeat

    Bluetooth headphones

    SHB3595WT/10
    Wireless freedom, powerful sound.
      UpBeat Bluetooth headphones

      SHB3595WT/10
      Wireless freedom, powerful sound.

      The compact SHB3595 Bluetooth? earphones delivers powerful sound with up to 6 hours of wireless music enjoyment. Portable solution for convenience use.

      UpBeat Bluetooth headphones

      Wireless freedom, powerful sound.

      The compact SHB3595 Bluetooth? earphones delivers powerful sound with up to 6 hours of wireless music enjoyment. Portable solution for convenience use. See all benefits

      Wireless freedom, powerful sound.

      The compact SHB3595 Bluetooth? earphones delivers powerful sound with up to 6 hours of wireless music enjoyment. Portable solution for convenience use. See all benefits

      UpBeat Bluetooth headphones

      Wireless freedom, powerful sound.

      The compact SHB3595 Bluetooth? earphones delivers powerful sound with up to 6 hours of wireless music enjoyment. Portable solution for convenience use. See all benefits

        Wireless freedom, powerful sound.

        • 8.6mm drivers/closed-back
        • In-ear
        • 6 hrs playtime
        Support Bluetooth 4.1 + HSP/HFP/A2DP/AVRCP

        Support Bluetooth 4.1 + HSP/HFP/A2DP/AVRCP

        Pair your headphones with any Bluetooth device for crystal clear music enjoyment – wirelessly.

        Choose from 3 pairs of ear caps for the perfect fit for you

        Choose from 3 pairs of ear caps for the perfect fit for you

        Ear caps come in a choice of 3 sizes – small, medium and large – for a personalized and perfect fit.

        Efficient 8.6mm drivers deliver clear and powerful sound

        Efficient 8.6mm drivers deliver clear and powerful sound

        Compact and efficient 8.6mm speaker drivers deliver precise sound with powerful bass, for enhanced listening enjoyment on the go.

        Ergonomic oval sound tube for a truly comfortable fit

        Ergonomic oval sound tube for a truly comfortable fit

        The oval shape of the sound tube came about based on extensive research on the human ear. Designed to fit any ear comfortably, the ergonomic shape ensures optimal fit and comfort for total music enjoyment.

        Oval sound tube inserts seals out ambient noise

        Oval sound tube inserts seals out ambient noise

        Oval sound tube inserts seals out ambient noise, while its semi-closed structure deliver enhanced bass performance.

        Wireless control and enjoyment of music and calls

        Wireless control and enjoyment of music and calls

        Pair your smart device with your headphones using Bluetooth and enjoy the freedom of crystal clear music and phone calls – without the hassle of cables. Change tracks and answer calls with the easy to use remote control.

        Lightweight Neckband Design

        The lightweight neckband design ensures you can wear comfortably for longer time, without messing up your hair or pressing on your head

        Technical Specifications

        • Connectivity

          Microphone
          Built-in microphone
          Bluetooth profiles
          • A2DP
          • Handsfree
          • HFP
          • HSP

        • Inner Carton

          Gross weight
          0.3783  kg
          GTIN
          2 87 12581 75796 4
          Height
          8.5  cm
          Length
          18.5  cm
          Nett weight
          0.1434  kg
          Number of consumer packagings
          6
          Tare weight
          0.2349  kg
          Width
          16.8  cm

        • Outer Carton

          Gross weight
          1.715  kg
          GTIN
          1 87 12581 75796 7
          Height
          18.3  cm
          Length
          34.6  cm
          Nett weight
          0.5736  kg
          Number of consumer packagings
          24
          Tare weight
          1.1414  kg
          Width
          19.4  cm

        • Packaging dimensions

          Depth
          2.5  cm
          EAN
          87 12581 75796 0
          Gross weight
          0.0459  kg
          Height
          17.3  cm
          Nett weight
          0.0239  kg
          Packaging type
          Carton
          Tare weight
          0.022  kg
          Type of shelf placement
          Both
          Width
          7  cm

        • Product dimensions

          Depth
          1.18  cm
          Height
          1.35  cm
          Width
          2  cm

        • Design

          Color
          White

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • 3 sizes ear caps
        • USB charging cable

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

