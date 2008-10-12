Search terms

EN
FR
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Headphones

    Earhook Headphones

    SHJ026/00
    Find support for this product
    • Flexible rubberized earhook Flexible rubberized earhook Flexible rubberized earhook
      -{discount-value}

      Earhook Headphones

      SHJ026/00
      Overall Rating / 5

      Flexible rubberized earhook

      Simple design at its best, these Nike Sport Flow headphones are ideal for those who appreciate a clean, minimalist yet functional design. Convenient storage pouch and cable manager included.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Earhook Headphones

      Flexible rubberized earhook

      Simple design at its best, these Nike Sport Flow headphones are ideal for those who appreciate a clean, minimalist yet functional design. Convenient storage pouch and cable manager included.

      Similar products

      See all In Ear - Ear Bud Headphones

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Earhook Headphones

        Earhook Headphones

        - {discount-value}

        Total:

        recurring payment

        Flexible rubberized earhook

        Extra convenience makes you move further

        Carrying pouch protects your headphone when not in use

        Look after your headphone and stop the cable getting tangled by storing it in this handy soft pouch.

        Nike cable manager brings you easy cable management

        A simple cable management system that lets you easily adjust the cable length and stores excess cable

        Stays comfortably in your ear when you are on the move

        Whether you are out running, cycling or taking part in any active pastime, this headphone will stays comfortably in your ear.

        Lightweight design improves comfort for prolonged use.

        The durable, lightweight quality materials of these Philips headphones enhance comfort for extended wearing.

        Comfort is enhanced for long-term use

        This headphone is designed around the shape of your ear for extra comfort and more enjoyment during longer periods of listening.

        A special soft-touch rubber material covers the earhook.

        The special soft-touch rubber that covers the earhook is both comfortable and secure.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Frequency response
          9 - 21 000  Hz
          Sensitivity
          102  dB
          Maximum power input
          50  mW
          Impedance
          16  ohm

        • Outer Carton

          EAN
          87 12581 44717 5
          Length
          33  cm
          Number of consumer packagings
          12
          Width
          29,2  cm
          Gross weight
          1,887  kg
          Height
          17,6  cm
          Nett weight
          0,252  kg
          Tare weight
          1,635  kg

        • Packaging dimensions

          Height
          14,5  cm
          Packaging type
          Dummy
          Type of shelf placement
          Dummy
          Width
          14,5  cm
          Depth
          3,5  cm
          Number of products included
          1
          EAN
          87 12581 44718 2
          Gross weight
          0,111  kg
          Nett weight
          0,021  kg
          Tare weight
          0,09  kg

        • Product dimensions

          Height
          14,5  cm
          Width
          14,5  cm
          Depth
          3,5  cm
          Weight
          0,021  kg

        What's in the box?

        Packaging photograph

        Other items in the box

        • White headphone cap
        • shj026 pouch

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.