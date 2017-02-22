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Discontinued

ActionFitBluetooth® sports headphones

SHQ7300OR/27

1

| (1) Review

Designed for sports and music

Philips SHQ7300 sports earphones’ micro drivers deliver solid bass and balanced sound, plus in-ear locks for a secure fit. With one-touch NFC pairing and IPX2 moisture resistant, this is the ultimate earphones for music-loving sports buffs.

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One-touch NFC wireless pairing

Designed for sports and music

  • 6mm drivers/ closed-back

  • In-ear

One-touch NFC connection for easy pairing

One-touch NFC connection for easy pairing

Easy NFC pairing lets you connect your in-ear Bluetooth headphones with any Bluetooth-enabled device – with just a single touch.

Crafted with moisture-proof IPX2 that is ideal for sports

Crafted with moisture-proof IPX2 that is ideal for sports

IPX2 moisture-proof materials make the SHQ7300 ideal for outdoor activities and casual sports. IPX2 is the international standard for water proofability, ensuring that dripping sweat or moisture won’t enter the earpiece.

Perfect in-ear seal blocks out external noise

Perfect in-ear seal blocks out external noise

Super-small speaker drivers inside these earphones fit comfortably inside the ear, yet their exceptionally snug fit seals out outside noise for an intense, high quality listening experience.

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1.0

of 5

1

Review

5
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2

22/02/2017

US

US

Problems after 6 hours of use

It took me a whole day to get the best sound from this device, some reviews says excellent sound and great bass, but no, the sound quality is average and after two rides on my bike some serious problems appears. Main ON/OFF button stop working When you use the volume UP button to jump to the next song it shuts down Volume down button is not working There is no way to turn it on without disconnecting from the USB charger There is no way to reset this device Bluetooth interference is a big problem paired with Iphone 5s

This review was made for ActionFit SHQ7300LF Bluetooth® sports headphones

This review was made for ActionFit SHQ7300LF Bluetooth® sports headphones

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