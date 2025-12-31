2 year warranty
Discontinued
TAK4200PK/00
Specially designed to be extra-safe for young ears, these headphones have been limited to 75 dB for listening at home or while studying. For listening in noisier environments outside of the home, parents can use the Philips Headphones app to set an 85 dB travel-mode volume limit.*
Big round control buttons on the bottom of the earcups make it easy for kids to use these headphones, while smaller ear cups with soft ear-cup cushions make them comfortable to wear. The cushioned headband adjusts easily for the perfect fit and features dots on the back that help children see which way around to put the headphones on.
Colorful LEDs in the ear cups combine with the multi-colored design of these headphones to make them stand out in all the right ways. The LEDs can be set to glow different colors: brilliant for kids who want to express their own sense of style.
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