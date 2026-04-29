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2 year warranty

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All series

Kids wireless on-ear headphones

Discontinued

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Kids wireless on-ear headphones

TAK4206BL/00

Kids wireless on-ear headphones

Discontinued

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Available in

Blue
Blue
Pink
Pink

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Manuals & Documentation

Quick start guide

  • PDF file, 1.3 MB
  • 18 June 2026

Localized commercial leaflet

  • PDF file, 614.1 kB
  • 18 June 2026

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