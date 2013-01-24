  • 30 day return guarantee

  • Free shipping on orders over $50

  • Free return

Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
FR
1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Headphones

    Kids wireless on-ear headphones

    TAK4206BL/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Bright and bold Bright and bold Bright and bold
      -{discount-value}

      Kids wireless on-ear headphones

      TAK4206BL/00
      Overall Rating / 5

      • No wires, no tangles. 28 hours play time
      • Always safe, always fun. Parental controls
      • Funky, colorful light-up panels in the ear cups
      • Volume limited to 85 dB*
      • Kid-friendly comfort
      See all benefits

      Kids wireless on-ear headphones

      • No wires, no tangles. 28 hours play time
      • Always safe, always fun. Parental controls
      • Funky, colorful light-up panels in the ear cups
      • Volume limited to 85 dB*
      • Kid-friendly comfort
      See all benefits

      • No wires, no tangles. 28 hours play time
      • Always safe, always fun. Parental controls
      • Funky, colorful light-up panels in the ear cups
      • Volume limited to 85 dB*
      • Kid-friendly comfort
      See all benefits

      Kids wireless on-ear headphones

      • No wires, no tangles. 28 hours play time
      • Always safe, always fun. Parental controls
      • Funky, colorful light-up panels in the ear cups
      • Volume limited to 85 dB*
      • Kid-friendly comfort
      See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Kids

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Kids wireless on-ear headphones

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Bright and bold

        They’ll light up their own style with these tough, flexible on-ear headphones! Panels in the ear cups light up with colorful lights, and volume is limited to 85 dB. Parents can control volume and play time via the Philips Headphones app.
        No wires, no tangles. 28 hours play time

        No wires, no tangles. 28 hours play time

        From trips away to screen time or homework, kids will love these wireless on-ear headphones! They get 28 hours play time from a single charge, and a full charge takes 2 hours. A quick 15-minute boost gives an extra 2 hours play time.

        Always safe, always fun. Parental controls

        Always safe, always fun. Parental controls

        Specially designed to be safe for young ears, these headphones boast 32 mm drivers that have been limited to 85 dB. Parents can also set maximum volume and play time limits in the Philips Headphones app. You can relax while they have fun.

        Funky, colorful light-up panels in the ear cups

        Funky, colorful light-up panels in the ear cups

        The ear cups feature panels that light up for an extra dash of funky style. There are four variations to choose from: red lights, green lights, blue lights, or a mix of all three! Simply press the button on the ear cup to cycle through the light options.

        Kid-friendly comfort

        Soft ear-cup cushions and a soft headband cushion keep the kids comfortable-whether they're listening to music or watching their favorite YouTubers. The flexible headband adjusts easily.

        Easy control. From music to calls

        Buttons make it easy for kids to control music and calls without help. The headphones are ready to pair the instant you switch on Bluetooth. Once they're paired, they remember the last device they were paired with.

        Easy storage. Flat-folding and compact-folding design

        These wireless on-ear kids headphones feature a clever design that folds in two directions. You can fold them flat, perfect for storing in a bedroom drawer. Or you can fold them flat and inwards, creating a compact bundle that fits in pockets and bags.

        Compatible with an audio cable (3.5 mm jack)

        The 3.5 mm audio port lets kids connect their headphones directly to their smartphone or handheld console.

        Custom sound control and more. Philips Headphones app

        The Philips Headphones app lets you set volume limits, and you can also limit play time per day or per week. A voice prompt alerts your child if their time limit has been reached-and the app can automatically lower volume if it goes too high.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Quick start guide
          Yes
          USB cable
          USB-C cable

        • Connectivity

          Bluetooth profiles
          • A2DP
          • AVRCP
          • HFP
          Bluetooth version
          5.0
          Maximum range
          10  m

        • Convenience

          Automatic power off
          yes

        • Design

          Color
          Blue
          Wearing style
          Headband

        • Power

          Battery type
          Li-Polymer
          Charging time
          2  hr
          Music play time
          28  hr
          Rechargeable
          Yes
          Talk time
          25 hr

        • Product dimensions

          Depth
          18  cm
          Height
          4.5  cm
          Weight
          0.128  kg
          Width
          14.6  cm

        • Sound

          Frequency response
          20 - 20 000  Hz
          Impedance
          32 Ohm
          Maximum power input
          10  mW
          Sensitivity
          83 dB (1K Hz)
          Speaker diameter
          32  mm

        • Outer Carton

          Number of consumer packagings
          3
          GTIN
          1 48 95229 11754 6
          Gross weight
          1.003  kg
          Height
          24  cm
          Length
          21.3  cm
          Nett weight
          0.465  kg
          Tare weight
          0.538  kg
          Width
          17  cm

        • Packaging dimensions

          EAN
          48 95229 11754 9
          Depth
          5  cm
          Gross weight
          0.265  kg
          Height
          22.5  cm
          Nett weight
          0.155  kg
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Carton
          Tare weight
          0.11  kg
          Type of shelf placement
          Both
          Width
          19.5  cm

        • UPC

          UPC
          8 40063 20178 1

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • Volume limited to <85 dB in accordance with EN 50332 standards for safe listening.

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Extended warranty on selected products

            Easy access to product support

            Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns, exchanges & replacements
            About Philips
            Contact Philips