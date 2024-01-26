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Discontinued

Kids wireless on-ear headphones

TAK4206PK/00

1

| (1) Review

Available in

Blue
Blue
Pink
Pink

Bright and bold

They’ll light up their own style with these tough, flexible on-ear headphones! Panels in the ear cups light up with colorful lights, and volume is limited to 85 dB. Parents can control volume and play time via the Philips Headphones app.

See all benefits

Bright and bold

  • On-ear wireless headphones

  • Light-up ear cups

  • App-based parental controls

  • Volume limited <85 dB

No wires, no tangles. 28 hours play time

No wires, no tangles. 28 hours play time

From trips away to screen time or homework, kids will love these wireless on-ear headphones! They get 28 hours play time from a single charge, and a full charge takes 2 hours. A quick 15-minute boost gives an extra 2 hours play time.

Always safe, always fun. Parental controls

Specially designed to be safe for young ears, these headphones boast 32 mm drivers that have been limited to 85 dB. Parents can also set maximum volume and play time limits in the Philips Headphones app. You can relax while they have fun.

Funky, colorful light-up panels in the ear cups

Funky, colorful light-up panels in the ear cups

The ear cups feature panels that light up for an extra dash of funky style. There are four variations to choose from: red lights, green lights, blue lights, or a mix of all three! Simply press the button on the ear cup to cycle through the light options.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

1.0

of 5

1

Review

5
4
3
2

26/01/2024

US

US

Verified buyer

No problems until I need the warranty to behonored

I have had no problems until about 2 months of having my head phones then one ear stopped working completely then 2 days later the other ear stopped for no reason either. I've been trying to get help considering the warranty b4 the warranty was up & have had nothing but issues and now I feel I'm only being ghosted. My daughter LOVED those head phones and I don't have the money to just buy a new pair. Why is there a warranty if it won't be honored. I'm so disappointed in Phillips

Pros

Worked awesome WHILE IT WORKED!

Cons

No response nor help when u really need it especially concerning cashing in on the warranty. I've only wanted these fixed it even just a new pair to make my baby girl happy. How hard can that possibly be to achieve on their end?

This review was made for TAK4206PK Kids wireless on-ear headphones

Date of Use 2023-07-25

This review was made for TAK4206PK Kids wireless on-ear headphones

Date of Use 2023-07-25

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Disclaimers

  1. Volume limited to <85 dB in accordance with EN 50332 standards for safe listening.

  2. Battery life of playtime is approximate and may vary depending on application condition.