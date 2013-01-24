Home
    Headphones

    TASN503BK/27

    Train smarter.
      Find your intensity with these waterproof wireless in-ear sports headphones. The heart-rate monitor helps you get the best performance from every training session. 6 hours play time and strong sound push you to the next level.

        Train smarter.

        In any weather.

        • 6mm drivers/ closed-back
        • In-ear
        • 6 hrs playtime

        3 interchangeable ear-tip covers for a perfect in-ear fit

        Three sizes of interchangeable rubber ear-tip covers create a perfect seal.

        6 hours play time when monitoring

        Run faster. Jump higher. Kick harder. You get 6 hours play time-even when monitoring your heart rate. A single charge takes 2 hours.

        Built-in mic with echo cancellation for clear audio

        No more of those annoying echoes when you are talking on the phone. With our acoustic echo cancellation, you always get a clear, undisturbed connection.

        Heart-rate monitor built in.

        Track your heart rate with the built-in monitor. A sensor in the earbud tracks your heartbeat with precision. You'll know when to push it and when to rest, so you get the best possible results from every workout. Compatible with open fitness-tracking apps.

        IPX5 waterproof. Waterproof and sweat-proof

        These sports headphones boast an IPX5 soak-proof rating, which means they're resistant to sustained soaking. Sweat hard, train in the rain, or even wear them in the shower.

        Quick Charge. Charge for 15 minutes, train an extra hour

        A single charge takes 2 hours. If you need an extra boost, just 15 minutes Quick Charge gives you another hour of play time.

        Smart pairing. Automatically find your Bluetooth device

        The user friendly buttons let you pause your playlist, take calls, and adjust volume. All without touching your smartphone. The headphones are ready to pair the instant you switch on Bluetooth. Once they're paired, they remember the last device they were paired with.

        Soft rubberized wing tips. Secure and comfortable

        es of interchangeable rubber ear-tip covers create a perfect seal. Flexible wing tips fit securely under the ridge of your ear. No matter how hard you go, these sports headphones stay where you need them.

        User friendly button control

        User friendly button makes it easy for kids to take a call, skip a track, or pause what they're listening to. All without touching their smartphone. Volume buttons on the base of the ear cup are easy to reach, as is the LED light button.

        Detailed sound. Good sound. Great passive noise isolation.

        Plug into a world of crystal clear and natural sound with precisely tuned 6mm drivers. Your Sports headphone is carefully engineered to deliver crisp and richly detailed yet natural sound-whatever the music you are listening to.

        Technical Specifications

        • Design

          Color
          Black

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          Closed
          Magnet type
          NdFeB
          Impedance
          16 Ohm
          Speaker diameter
          6 mm
          Sensitivity
          95  dB
          Diaphragm
          PET
          Frequency response
          20 - 20 000  Hz

        • Connectivity

          Bluetooth profiles
          • A2DP
          • AVRCP
          • HFP
          • HSP
          Bluetooth version
          5.0
          Maximum range
          Up to 10  m
          Microphone
          Built-in microphone

        • Convenience

          Volume control
          Yes
          Call management
          • Answer / End call
          • Reject call
          Call Management
          • Answer/End Call
          • Call on Hold
          • Reject Call

        • Accessories

          USB cable
          Yes
          Ear caps
          3 sizes
          Quick start guide
          Yes

        • Power

          Battery type
          Li-Polymer
          Rechargeable
          Yes
          Standby time
          100 hr
          Talk time
          6 hr
          Music play time
          6  hr

        • Packaging dimensions

          Depth
          3.5  cm
          Depth
          1.4  inch
          Gross weight
          0.152  lb
          Gross weight
          0.069  kg
          Height
          15  cm
          Height
          5.9  inch
          Nett weight
          0.050  lb
          Nett weight
          0.0225  kg
          Number of products included
          1
          Tare weight
          0.103  lb
          Tare weight
          0.0465  kg
          UPC
          8 40063 20053 1
          Width
          3.7  inch
          Width
          9.5  cm

        • Inner Carton

          Gross weight
          0.255  kg
          Gross weight
          0.562  lb
          GTIN
          2 08 40063 20053 5
          Height
          16.2  cm
          Height
          6.4  inch
          Length
          11.5  cm
          Length
          4.5  inch
          Nett weight
          0.149  lb
          Nett weight
          0.0675  kg
          Number of consumer packagings
          3
          Tare weight
          0.1875  kg
          Tare weight
          0.413  lb
          Width
          4.1  inch
          Width
          10.3  cm

        • Outer Carton

          Gross weight
          2.34  kg
          Gross weight
          5.159  lb
          GTIN
          1 08 40063 20053 8
          Height
          34.5  cm
          Height
          13.6  inch
          Length
          24.8  cm
          Length
          9.8  inch
          Nett weight
          1.190  lb
          Nett weight
          0.54  kg
          Number of consumer packagings
          24
          Tare weight
          1.8  kg
          Tare weight
          3.968  lb
          Width
          8.7  inch
          Width
          22.1  cm

        • Product dimensions

          Depth
          1.2  inch
          Depth
          3  cm
          Height
          3.1  inch
          Height
          8  cm
          Weight
          0.030  lb
          Weight
          0.0135  kg
          Width
          8  cm
          Width
          3.1  inch

