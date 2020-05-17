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Discontinued

In-ear true wireless headphones

TAT3215PP/00

Available in

Black
Black
Blue
Blue
Pink
Pink
White
White

Your sounds. Your moves.

Wherever. Whenever. These splash- and sweat-resistant true wireless headphones give you great sound and up to 24 hours play time with their charging case. If you’re on a long call, you can use just one earbud while the other one charges.

See all benefits

Your sounds. Your moves.

  • 6mm drivers/ closed-back

  • Bluetooth®

  • Purple

IPX4 splash- and sweat-resistant

IPX4 splash- and sweat-resistant

With an IPX4 rating, these true wireless headphones are resistant to splashing from any direction. They won't mind a little sweat, and you don't need to worry about getting caught out in the rain.

Portable USB-C charging case. Get up to 24 hours play time

Portable USB-C charging case. Get up to 24 hours play time

Hit the road with multiple charges in your pocket. You get up to 6 hours play time on a single charge, plus 18 extra hours from a fully charged case. A short 15-minute charge in the case gives you 1hr and of play time. A full charge of the case takes 2 hours via USB-C.

Mono mode. Switch the mic between earbuds

Mono mode. Switch the mic between earbuds

Need to take a call when your headphones are running low on power? Get more talk time by using one earbud while the other one charges. The mic is automatically assigned to the earbud you're using, and you can simply swap over when needed.

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