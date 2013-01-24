  • 30 day return guarantee

  • Free shipping on orders over $50

  • Free return

Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
FR
1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    BODY groomers

    Bodygroom

    Body groomer

    TT2021/33
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Trim and shave all bodyzones Trim and shave all bodyzones Trim and shave all bodyzones
      -{discount-value}

      Bodygroom Body groomer

      TT2021/33
      Overall Rating / 5

      Worlds #1 Bodygroom

      • Safe and less irritation for most comfortable body grooming
      • Trim and shave all body zones
      • Wet and dry use; for use in shower and easy cleaning
      • 3 combs for different hair lenght
      • Charging stand for convenient storage
      See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Bodygroom Body groomer

      Worlds #1 Bodygroom

      • Safe and less irritation for most comfortable body grooming
      • Trim and shave all body zones
      • Wet and dry use; for use in shower and easy cleaning
      • 3 combs for different hair lenght
      • Charging stand for convenient storage
      See all benefits

      Worlds #1 Bodygroom

      • Safe and less irritation for most comfortable body grooming
      • Trim and shave all body zones
      • Wet and dry use; for use in shower and easy cleaning
      • 3 combs for different hair lenght
      • Charging stand for convenient storage
      See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Bodygroom Body groomer

      Worlds #1 Bodygroom

      • Safe and less irritation for most comfortable body grooming
      • Trim and shave all body zones
      • Wet and dry use; for use in shower and easy cleaning
      • 3 combs for different hair lenght
      • Charging stand for convenient storage
      See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Trimming and shaving

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Bodygroom

        Bodygroom

        Body groomer

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Trim and shave all bodyzones

        The all-in-one body grooming system, exclusively for men, trims & shaves all body zones. It's safe & easy.
        3 combs for different hair lenght

        3 combs for different hair lenght

        3 combs provide different fix lenght settings of 3, 5 and 7 mm for safe and easy trim of all body zones

        Charging stand for convenient storage

        Charging stand for convenient storage

        Charging stand provides a convenient storage and ensures the appliance is fully charged and ready to use

        Trim and shave all body zones

        Trim and shave all body zones

        This Philips bodygroom can both trim and shave all body zones.

        Wet and dry use; for use in shower and easy cleaning

        Wet and dry use; for use in shower and easy cleaning

        100% water proof Philips shaver makes it convenient to trim and shave your body in the shower and easy to clean.

        Safe and less irritation for most comfortable body grooming

        Safe and less irritation for most comfortable body grooming

        Technical Specifications

        • Cutting system

          Cutter width
          32  mm
          Number of length settings
          3
          Shaving element
          Foil with two pre-trimmers

        • Ease of use

          Maintenance free - No Oil need
          Yes
          Cordless
          Yes
          Wet & Dry
          Shower use and easy cleaning

        • Power system

          Charging time
          8 hours
          Running time
          50 minutes
          Usage
          Cordless only

        • Accessories

          Store and charge stand
          Yes

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Create the look you want

          Styles
          Shave and trim your body

        • Trimming & shaving performance

          Shaving system
          Shaving foil for close shave
          Skin comfort
          Skin friendly shaving head

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe to our newsletter

            * This field is mandatory

            15% off your next purchase at Philips.ca

            Early access to exclusive offers and sales events

            First to hear about the latest product launches

            *
            *

            What does this mean?

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Extended warranty on selected products

            Easy access to product support

            Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns, exchanges & replacements
            About Philips
            Contact Philips