I’m sure there are better razors out there, but I have found this razor to be significantly better than any other Philips razor I’ve used\. The biggest thing for me is how easily it handles a beard that has grown out to about 1/16 to 1/8 inch\. I’ve let my beard grow out several times to that length, and this shaver cuts right through it and leaves my skin incredibly smooth—almost baby\-smooth\. I’m genuinely impressed with how well it removes the hair without having to repeatedly go over the same areas\. I also really like the app\. It helps me use the razor properly and effectively, and it’s useful for keeping track of when maintenance and blade replacement may be needed\. The cleaning cartridges that came with the razor have also been very helpful\. I’ve found that I can make the cleaning solution last longer by brushing out the loose whiskers and trimmings from the shaver before putting it into the cleaning cartridge\. Then I let the cleaning system and app do the rest\. Overall, this is an amazing product, and I’m extremely happy with it\. I hope Philips continues developing it and comes out with even more improvements and innovations\. Thank you for making such a great product\!