2 year warranty
New
Perfect close shave and skin comfort
Philips i9000 delivers skin-level closeness with its Triple Action Lift&Cut system and 360° Flexing compact heads, even in hard-to-shave areas. AI-powered SkinIQ technology senses and adapts to your skin for ultimate comfort and precision.
Triple Action Lift&Cut Technology
Dual SteelPrecision Blades
360° Precision Flexing Head
Power Adapt Sensor
5 Years Warranty***
Our patented Triple Action Lift & Cut shaving system lifts the hair gently from its root to cut it precisely up to 0.00mm skin-level, without cutting skin for long-lasting closeness.
Fully flexible and smaller, compact heads with skin stretching patterns dynamically adapt to every curve of your face. For constant skin contact with 20% more precision* to catch difficult hairs on the neck and under the nose. Precision everywhere.
Our 360° rotating Dual SteelPrecision blades catch hair growing in different directions. With 7 million cutting motions per minute, for efficient shave even on a 1, 3 or 7-day beard.
4.2
of 5
451
Reviews
81%
recommend this product
toobie
03/09/2026
US
Part of promotion
Verified buyer
close shave ,fast recharge, works great
Long time product improved with age, trusted brand proven track record
This review was made for Shaver Series 8000 S8696/86 Wet & Dry electric shaver
Date of Use 2026-08-03
This review was made for Shaver Series 8000 S8696/86 Wet & Dry electric shaver
Date of Use 2026-08-03
postbeard
27/08/2026
US
Part of promotion
Verified buyer
quieter and easer on the skin than previous Braun.
quieter and easer on the skin than previous Braun.
This review was made for i9000 X9000/90 Wet&Dry Electric Shaver with SenseIQ
Date of Use 2026-07-27
This review was made for i9000 X9000/90 Wet&Dry Electric Shaver with SenseIQ
Date of Use 2026-07-27
Sir Mike
26/08/2026
US
Part of promotion
Verified buyer
The best shave ever!
The Philips shaver 8000 has given me the best close shave ever for an electric shaver and the battery lasts me all week too! The $300 German electric shaver gave me the worst shave ever and the battery only lasted 3 days!
Pros
Best close shave
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver Series 8000 S8696/86 Wet & Dry electric shaver
Date of Use 2026-07-01
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver Series 8000 S8696/86 Wet & Dry electric shaver
Date of Use 2026-07-01
Source: Euromonitor International Limited, retail value RSP, per body shavers category definition, 2023 data, research conducted in November 2023
vs. predecessor
vs. coating with no beads
Upon registration on Philips.com within 90 days of purchase