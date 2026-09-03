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  • Perfect close shave and skin comfort
  • Perfect close shave and skin comfort
  • Perfect close shave and skin comfort
  • Perfect close shave and skin comfort
  • Perfect close shave and skin comfort
  • Perfect close shave and skin comfort
  • Perfect close shave and skin comfort
  • Perfect close shave and skin comfort
  • Perfect close shave and skin comfort
  • Perfect close shave and skin comfort
  • Perfect close shave and skin comfort
  • Perfect close shave and skin comfort
  • Perfect close shave and skin comfort
  • Perfect close shave and skin comfort
  • Perfect close shave and skin comfort
  • Perfect close shave and skin comfort
  • Perfect close shave and skin comfort
  • Perfect close shave and skin comfort
  • Perfect close shave and skin comfort
  • Perfect close shave and skin comfort
  • Perfect close shave and skin comfort
  • Perfect close shave and skin comfort
  • Perfect close shave and skin comfort
  • Perfect close shave and skin comfort
  • Perfect close shave and skin comfort
  • Perfect close shave and skin comfort
  • Perfect close shave and skin comfort
  • Perfect close shave and skin comfort
  • Perfect close shave and skin comfort
  • Perfect close shave and skin comfort

New

i9000Wet&Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ

X9000/10

4.2

| (451) Reviews | 81% recommend this product

Perfect close shave and skin comfort

Philips i9000 delivers skin-level closeness with its Triple Action Lift&Cut system and 360° Flexing compact heads, even in hard-to-shave areas. AI-powered SkinIQ technology senses and adapts to your skin for ultimate comfort and precision.

See all benefits
Philips Grooming No1 Number 1 Brand logo [master-bff38b4a4b484febb6ceb2d500a5c33c] [com-mig]

The world's no.1 brand in electric shaving1

with SkinIQ Technology

Perfect close shave and skin comfort

  • Triple Action Lift&Cut Technology

  • Dual SteelPrecision Blades

  • 360° Precision Flexing Head

  • Power Adapt Sensor

  • 5 Years Warranty***

Skin-level closeness, long-lasting results

Skin-level closeness, long-lasting results

Our patented Triple Action Lift & Cut shaving system lifts the hair gently from its root to cut it precisely up to 0.00mm skin-level, without cutting skin for long-lasting closeness.

Precision, even in hardest-to-shave areas

Precision, even in hardest-to-shave areas

Fully flexible and smaller, compact heads with skin stretching patterns dynamically adapt to every curve of your face. For constant skin contact with 20% more precision* to catch difficult hairs on the neck and under the nose. Precision everywhere.

Efficient in every pass, even on a 1, 3 or 7-day beard

Efficient in every pass, even on a 1, 3 or 7-day beard

Our 360° rotating Dual SteelPrecision blades catch hair growing in different directions. With 7 million cutting motions per minute, for efficient shave even on a 1, 3 or 7-day beard.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.2

of 5

451

Reviews

81%

recommend this product

03/09/2026

US

US

Verified buyer

close shave ,fast recharge, works great

Long time product improved with age, trusted brand proven track record

This review was made for Shaver Series 8000 S8696/86 Wet & Dry electric shaver

Date of Use 2026-08-03

This review was made for Shaver Series 8000 S8696/86 Wet & Dry electric shaver

Date of Use 2026-08-03

27/08/2026

US

US

Verified buyer

quieter and easer on the skin than previous Braun.

quieter and easer on the skin than previous Braun.

This review was made for i9000 X9000/90 Wet&Dry Electric Shaver with SenseIQ

Date of Use 2026-07-27

This review was made for i9000 X9000/90 Wet&Dry Electric Shaver with SenseIQ

Date of Use 2026-07-27

26/08/2026

US

US

Verified buyer

The best shave ever!

The Philips shaver 8000 has given me the best close shave ever for an electric shaver and the battery lasts me all week too! The $300 German electric shaver gave me the worst shave ever and the battery only lasted 3 days!

Pros

Best close shave

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver Series 8000 S8696/86 Wet & Dry electric shaver

Date of Use 2026-07-01

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver Series 8000 S8696/86 Wet & Dry electric shaver

Date of Use 2026-07-01

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Disclaimers

  1. Source: Euromonitor International Limited, retail value RSP, per body shavers category definition, 2023 data, research conducted in November 2023 

  1. vs. predecessor

  2. vs. coating with no beads

  3. Upon registration on Philips.com within 90 days of purchase