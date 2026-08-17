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2 year warranty
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Face Shavers
All series
i9000 Wet&Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ
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X9000/10
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User Manual
List of Ingredients
SH91Replacement shaving heads
Quick Clean Pod Cartridge
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