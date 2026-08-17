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2 year warranty

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i9000 Wet&Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ

New

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i9000Wet&Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ

X9000/10

i9000 Wet&Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ

New

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  • How to Get Started with Your Philips i9000 Shaver | Setup & First Use Guide
    How to Get Started with Your Philips i9000 Shaver | Setup & First Use Guide

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Manuals & Documentation

User Manual

  • PDF file, 5 MB
  • 20 May 2026

List of Ingredients

  • PDF file, 145.5 kB
  • 20 August 2026

Parts & Accessories

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