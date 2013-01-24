Home
      One tool, any look

      Get a smooth face and a groomed body really easily with this 2-in-1 tool. It has two separate attachments: for shaving and grooming. Just choose the one you want, click it onto the handle and get going. See all benefits

        One tool, any look

        • SmartClick
        • ComfortCut heads
        • 2-in-1 tool
        Just click the attachment you need onto the handle to turn it into a shaver or bodygroom. Click it off again when you’ve finished. For a smooth face, choose the shaver. Want to groom your body hair? Time for the bodygroom. One tool, any look.

        Shave wet with shaving cream for extra skin protection, or dry for convenience.

        The dual rotary razor attachment is designed for an easy and clean shave with no nicks and cuts.

        Rounded combs and pearlized tips prevent skin irritation for reliably smooth grooming all over your body.

        Comfortably trim and shave all your body hair, under the shower if you prefer.

        The powerful battery lasts up to 40 minutes after a 1-hour charge. A 5-minute charge gives you several minutes of running time , so you can quickly finish off.

        The battery light goes on to show when the battery is low, charging or full.

        All of our shavers come with a 2-year worldwide guarantee and can adapt to any voltage. The trimmer blades never need to be oiled. The long-lasting blades only need to be replaced after 2 years. You should replace the bodygroom’s shaving foil every 12 months.

        The SmartClick attachment system makes it easy to turn your Click&Style into a shaver, beard trimmer or bodygroom. Just click the attachment you need onto the handle to complete your style.

        Technical Specifications

        • Shaving Performance

          Shaving system
          ComfortCut Blade System

        • Ease of use

          Charging
          • 1 hour
          • Quick charge
          Cleaning
          Washable

        • Design

          Handle
          • Easy grip
          • Anti-slip grip

        • Accessories

          Maintenance
          • Cleaning brush
          • Protective cap
          Usage
          Bodygroom comb

        • Power

          Automatic voltage
          100-240 V
          Run time
          Up to 40 minutes

        • Service

          2-year guarantee
          Yes
          Shaving head
          Replace every 2 yrs with RQ32

        Accessories for this product

          Suggested products

            Recently viewed products

