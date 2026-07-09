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My Philips Hair Styler gives off a strange smell

If you get a burning or chemical-like smell while using your Philips Hair Dryer or Straightener, check our troubleshooting advice to solve this issue.

The information on this page applies to the following models: HP8260/00 , HP8339/00 .

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